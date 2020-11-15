  • November 15, 2020

Tejano Super Show - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Tejano Super Show

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 1:15 am

Tejano Super Show Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The 49th Tejano Super Show has been scheduled for Nov. 22 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Doors open to the public noon to 5 p.m.

The Lowrider 2021 sanction event will include cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes, pedal cars, food vendors and more.

Registration may be made online.

To register or for more information, call 337-2189, text 653-3710, email tejano@sbcglobal.net or visit tejanosupershow.com.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, November 15, 2020 1:15 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: NNW at 18mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 40°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 66°/Low 42°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 41°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]