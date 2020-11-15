The 49th Tejano Super Show has been scheduled for Nov. 22 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.
Doors open to the public noon to 5 p.m.
The Lowrider 2021 sanction event will include cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes, pedal cars, food vendors and more.
Registration may be made online.
To register or for more information, call 337-2189, text 653-3710, email tejano@sbcglobal.net or visit tejanosupershow.com.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.