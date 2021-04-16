  • April 16, 2021

Tejano Bash

Primozz Tejano Bash has been scheduled from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at Crown Royal, 1110 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland.

Special guests will be Grammy Award Winner J.R. Gomez (formerly of Kumbia Kings, Mazz, La Fiebre & Jay Perez) and opening the show Tejano Music Award Winner and former DLG y Los Musicales frontman Ben Ozuna with Los Ochoa Bros.

Tickets are $20 each.

For VIP or information, call 432-599-1766 or 432-212-8149.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3m5waf5e.

Posted in on Friday, April 16, 2021 1:45 am.

