Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

The Crisis Center of West Texas Prevention Education Team and Teen Leadership Council are sharing information all month long about how to prevent and respond to teen dating violence.

Join the CCWTX Book Club on Thursday, where teens will discuss Dreamland by Sarah Dessen. Sign up at tinyurl.com/cffbujks.

Tune in to the CCWTX podcast episodes on Teen Dating Violence at tinyurl.com/pk39kf56 and tinyurl.com/4kysw62n.

Watch the Facebook Live stream of the teen-led panel discussion for teens and parents at tinyurl.com/23h943ed.

For more information, call 432-333-2527 or visit ccwtx.org.