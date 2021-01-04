  • January 4, 2021

Tech medical students receive COVID vaccine

Tech medical students receive COVID vaccine

More Information

>> COVID-19 vaccine information: tinyurl.com/y6ojbbuv

>> On the net: ttuhsc.edu

Phase 1B recipients include:

>> People 65 years of age and older.

>> People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

>> Cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; solid organ transplantation; obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; and Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Texas Tech University Health Science Center administered the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Monday at Texas Tech University Health Science Center's Academic Building in Odessa. Immunity to the Coronavirus is not established until 7-14 days after the second dose has been administered according to Regional Chairman and Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs Timothy Benton.

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 1:14 pm

Tech medical students receive COVID vaccine By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Some 40 to 50 medical students attending Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center campus in Odessa received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Academic Building.

Currently, people like first responders, direct healthcare providers and people in long-term care facilities are receiving the shots.

If you are in Phase 1B, you are also eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, depending on availability and the vaccine provider. Vaccine supply remains limited, but more vaccine will be delivered to providers each week, the Texas Department of State Health Services website said.

“We are doing medical students today, but we are extending it throughout our campus to others who are healthcare support, which that is still part of 1A. 1 A did recommend getting face-to-face providers, direct patient care providers, but also the support staff for those providers,” said Dr. Timothy Benton, regional chairman, associate dean for clinical affairs and professor at TTUHSC.

Monday was the first day medical students were inoculated. Benton said it was initially offered to physicians and nurses in Texas Tech clinics, but many of them had already received vaccines through the hospitals, both Medical Center and Midland Memorial since they received their supply about a week before Texas Tech did.

“We finished off that immediate group of physicians and nurses and saw that we had enough vaccine supply to move on further down the list and opened it up to students today. Plus, the students were gone for break. We’ve had interest from 40 medical students, so I’m expecting 40 to 50 students throughout the day today. Some of the students were, if they were around in the last couple of weeks ... able to also get it through the hospitals so we may not have to vaccinate all our students today,” Benton said.

He added that it’s very important to get as many people in the population vaccinated as possible.

For students, Benton said, getting the vaccination helps them and helps lower the virus in the community.

“It improves their situation, too, because their education has been interrupted through COVID and their clinical experiences have been interrupted and they are part of the healthcare provision team, so we do want them more active. And yes, getting them vaccinated helps them to be more involved, but it also helps in the long run so that they can graduate from their programs and we have more healthcare providers in the community,” he said.

Benton noted that people need two doses of the vaccine to make it effective.

“The first dose does not give you immunity,” he said. “The immunity comes after the second dose and that’s probably seven to 14 days (is what we believe). After the second dose, so even those that are currently getting shot No. 1, it is not necessarily reducing the burden of virus in the community. Additionally, there’s not enough vaccine to reach full community immunity, so we need to get 60 to 70 percent of the community vaccinated. That will be several months away. Until then, we absolutely have to continue with masking, social distancing and proper hygiene,” Benton said.

Nnana Amakiri, a fourth-year medical student planning to go into ophthalmology, said he was grateful that students were able to get the vaccine.

“... It’s a great opportunity and I’m grateful they’re allowing us to get that done,” Amakiri said.

Punit Pala, who expects to graduate from the physician assistant program in August, said it was an honor to receive the vaccine.

“I’m really amazed that our program was able to organize this for us and I just feel really blessed to be able to get it so early and just to kind of provide more protection for the community and any patients I see and just anyone around me,” Pala said.

He added that it has provided a sense of relief.

“... It’s really nice that they were able to get such very effective vaccines, as well. I believe this is the Moderna vaccine, so it shows like a 92 percent effective rate which is way higher than the flu so it does provide a lot of relief especially in such a short time,” Pala said.

He added that COVID has disrupted his learning.

“The problem with COVID is that you have a lot of similar symptoms as many common diseases — GI bugs and then flu and URIs (upper-respiratory infections), so there were quite a few patients I wasn’t able to see because anyone that comes in with a fever we have to back off. But I feel like our PA program did their best to ... keep us safe and that’s what’s really important,” Pala said.

When restrictions were imposed in March 2020, Pala said they had to transition to a virtual platform.

“But luckily the staff and the professors, they were able to adapt really quickly so it was nice. It was disruptive, but it was handled really well,” he added.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

