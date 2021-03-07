Sweet chance for spring break

MIDLAND For 30 years, Susie’s South Forty has been a staple in the Permian Basin, bringing in tourists to witness how the factory’s award-winning candy and confections are made and treating themselves to samples.

Next week, the factory, located on 401 S. Marienfeld St. will put together a first of its kind event with its Spring Break Kick Off.

The event will last all week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, as the company gears up for summer to have a few fun things going on during that stretch.

That includes self-guided tours in the factory’s viewing aisle where customers can watch the cooks make the company’s signature toffee and chocolates.

Tourists can also experience Susie’s South Forty ice cream bar and shop and the gift shop.

Owner Susie Hitchcock-Hall has won numerous awards and honors over the years.

“The candy factory is always a great place for people to go because there are samples and they can watch all the candy being made,” Hitchcock-Hall said. “We also have an ice cream stand set up which is Blue Bell in the gift shop. There’s a gift shop and there’s a huge long aisle where you can watch your candy being made. There are windows and it is set up for tourists.”

Susie’s South Forty started when Hitchcock-Hall partnered with the owner of a pecan grove just south of Midland on 40 acres and created the recipes for the candies.

That resulted in building a 1,500 square foot factory.

“I had a friend who had a pecan grove south of Midland and he wanted to do something with pecans and I wanted to cook,” Hitchcock-Hall said. “So, the fact that I like to cook is how the candy business came about. We’ve just been building on it since then. We have 24 different candies that we manufacture.”

From there, everything slowly took off with Hitchcock-Halls’ Texas Pecan Toffee becoming popular.

Other recipes would follow including the Texas Trash which is a custom blend of cereals and pretzels that are mixed with pecans drenched in a creamy white chocolate flavored coating.

“The frozen pecan toffee was the first one,” Hitchcock-Halls said. “That’s been the biggest. Then after that came the Texas Trash. But the toffee’s the favorite. We make tons and tons of both products every year.”

People have continued to come to Susie’s South Forty over the years and Hitchcock-Halls says the history of the place is one thing that keeps customers interested.

“They like it because they want to hear the story of how I got started because other people want to start their own business so they’re curious about that,” Hitchcock-Halls said. “People always go to the kitchen to watch someone cook when you’re having dinner. They go to the kitchen to see what’s going on so we have the windows so everyone can watch what’s happening with the candy.”

As for how the Spring Break Kick Off came about, Hitchcock-Halls said they wanted to let everyone know that they’re still open.

“We knew that we wanted to do something because we get so many requests wanting to know if we’re open,” Hitchcock-Halls said. “They’ve called to know if we’re open and if we were still doing tours. I knew spring break was coming up and I knew we had put the Blue Bell ice cream in and I thought, we could just make this a week-long event.”

There are a few minor differences between next week’s tours and other weeks.

We’ve had tours and all but not like this,” Hitchcock-Halls said. “This one’s different because everybody’s been home for so long so we decided to do an all-out event this year for spring break.”

Susie’s South Forty has also been careful during the pandemic even after Texas governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate that will go into effect March 10.

“If (people) are coming in a group, they’ll have space,” Hitchcock-Halls said. “Of course, with the governor’s announcement, each business is on its own but we’re still careful. Anyone that wants to wear a mask, that’s not a problem but we won’t make it mandatory after Wednesday.”

After 30 years of running her business, Hitchcock-Halls says one of the things she loves the most is being able to create jobs.

“That’s a fun thing,” she said. “When you have a business, then you create jobs and ideas and you develop them. You share them with other people. We ship to all 50 states and 35 countries. We are representatives of West Texas.”

As for next year, Hitchcock-Halls is hopeful that they’ll do another Spring Break Kick Off.

“I haven’t gotten that far but I’m sure I expect this one to work out great so we’ll be planning for next year to also have something,” Hitchcock-Halls said.