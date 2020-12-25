  • December 25, 2020

Survivors of Suicide Support Group Meeting - Odessa American: Local News

Survivors of Suicide Support Group Meeting

Posted: Friday, December 25, 2020 1:15 am

Odessa American

The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, 4682 E. University Blvd., Suite D, has scheduled a Survivors of Suicide Support Group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday, starting Jan. 5, 2021.

Meetings are open to those who have lost a family member, friend, or coworker to suicide.

For more information, call 848-6944, email contactus@frcpb.org or visit tinyurl.com/y8l2ystv.

