Chairs are arranged in the main room of Odessa's Family Resiliency Center, where people can meet and share their thoughts with others who have been through traumatic events. Formed after the mass shooting Aug. 31, the Family Resiliency Center provides an outlet for those who continue with trauma related experiences in a safe environment.
Posted: Friday, December 25, 2020 1:15 am
Survivors of Suicide Support Group Meeting
The Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, 4682 E. University Blvd., Suite D, has scheduled a Survivors of Suicide Support Group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday, starting Jan. 5, 2021.
Meetings are open to those who have lost a family member, friend, or coworker to suicide.
For more information, call 848-6944, email contactus@frcpb.org or visit tinyurl.com/y8l2ystv.
