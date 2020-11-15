The Permian Basin Out of the Darkness Walk has scheduled International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.

Non-loss survivors may also register to attend.

Registration is required for in person attendance as lunch will be served and to allow for social distancing.

To register or for more information, visit isosld.afsp.org/permian-basin-texas.