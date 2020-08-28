Survivor looks toward recovery

Fatai Quadri has a different routine than he had a year ago. He walks with a limp, which he says is an improvement and a gift from God.

Quadri is 42 years old and has scars from the three bullets that entered the left side of his body during Odessa’s mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019.

He said he doesn’t want to dwell on that memory and all he wants is to get back to supporting his family.

“I get tired,” he said in a phone interview.

“As time goes on, I stopped using the walker. Now I’m walking by myself. I’m seeing changes every day, getting better day by day.”

He said that months ago, he couldn’t walk more than a minute and at two minutes he would be sweating and in pain around his waist. Now, he said he can walk for around four to five minutes.

“The leg is a little bit shorter than the other one so my walking’s not balanced,” he said.

Quadri said that all the bullets are out, but he’s still at home from the pain.

“When I even sleep I have to wake up in the night from the pain,” he said.

After moving from Nigeria in 2009, he started working in the oilfields in Midland and Odessa where he still hopes to work sooner than later.

A year ago, Quadri worked in Odessa-Midland. Three weeks on and then he would go back home to spend time with his family, he said. He had just bought his own truck to transport frac sand for oil companies and said he was saving up money while paying it off.

It was around 3:15 p.m., on Aug. 31 when Quadri was driving his truck westbound on Interstate 20 from Midland to Odessa. He said the truck was on cruise control at 65 mph when he heard a shot.

“When I got shot, when I see the blood that is when I tried to stop the truck,” he said. Quadri said that he tried to press the clutch to stop the truck, but his leg was broken and he couldn’t move it.

“I just tried to use the other leg,” he said.

He put the truck in neutral and moved it to the side of the road, but couldn’t get out because of his leg.

He said another truck driver saw him, noticed the sporadic driving and called 911.

“The guy was speaking with 911 before the police come,” he said.

A law enforcement officer drove up in a pick-up truck, Quadri said, and put him in the bed of the truck before taking him to an EMS and then he was transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital where he had an operation and stayed for more than a week. He said he was shot once in the leg and twice in the hip. His recovery from that day, he said, has been substantial, but there is more work to do.

“Now I just have to be at home,” he said.

“My goal is to just get back to my feet just like before.”

He lives with his wife and four children in Katy, Texas.

This isn’t what he wanted, he said, but as a Muslim man, he looks at his life as a test — that’s how he looks at his injuries and giving up is not an option.

“When I wake up in the morning, I try to learn to trade stock,” he said adding that maybe he could make some money while recovering at home. He checks the stock market and reads how-to books, but it’s not so much the money that Quadri is concerned with as much as how he makes it.

“I bought a truck and I have a loan to be paying. So, I try to get a driver, but getting a driver isn’t reliable like driving it yourself.”

Quadri lives that way. He prides himself on being a hard worker and someone who is in the driver’s seat.

He added that the money he’s received from fundraisers after the incident has gone to pay some of that loan as well.

“I’ve gotten some support from people, from online and also from the chamber of commerce,” he said. “People are pretty amazing when they hear something like that happened to you.”

He said that the money from fundraisers is not forever, so he really wants to get back to work and although he’s waiting for government support, he doesn’t want to rely on those benefits.

“I like to be self-reliant,” he said, “especially for a man who is the head of the house. In Africa, that is what makes you a man. That is what we call a man in Africa, if you are able to provide for your wife and children.”

His wife, Fasilat Quadri, 35, said that, “it’s been difficult a little bit with the fees and for the bills and everything.”

She said that the fundraiser has helped and she works a little bit, but she’s glad he’s doing better.

Quadri spoke about how he prepares for life’s tests with humor but also in resiliency, comparing it to his 17-year-old daughter getting her license.

If he doesn’t help her find a car, he said, then the consequences will be that he’ll have to drive her. He spoke about living life rather than letting life’s circumstances come to him, even if those circumstances are unplanned.

As far as his memory of the shooting, Quadri said he is focused on moving forward and doesn’t think about that time more than he has to.

“It’s just an incident that someone cannot forgot, especially when you are still dealing with it. So, I try to get over it.”

He said that thinking about what happened is not a solution to his problems, but is rather another problem.

“In life we always go through things, one thing or the other at a particular time. But we just have to sit down and face the reality and face the problem and find the solution,” he said.

Hawau Quadri, 17, his eldest daughter had similar sentiments and said that things have gotten better and she’s glad to have her father at home.

“At first it was a struggle seeing him like that and it was just really hard because anytime I ever thought about my dad, he’s just been like someone that’s strong for me and someone that I really look up to.”

She said that it was hard to see her father down, “but things have gotten better. He’s getting stronger.”

She said he was in the hospital for around two months. He was at Midland Memorial Hospital and then went to hospitals near where he lives.

She added she also had had to sit down and think about what had happened to her father, reflect, and have someone to talk to about it.

“It comes back at you and it does affect the things around you even if you might not notice it,” she said.

She and Fatai are always at home together, she said. They spend a lot of time talking and they watch movies and share meals.

Quadri said that now he’s trying to, “give time to God because it could be worse than this.”

“It’s like you are going somewhere and they block the road. You don’t have to stay there,” he said.

“You make a U-turn back, try to find (the) road you were on and get back on your route. It’s always like that. That is life. Like you are going somewhere; it’s not always straight. The road is not always straight. You bend somehow, but if you don’t give up, you will see the end of your destination. That is if you don’t give up, but if you give up then it doesn’t end.”

“People come out to help, but it is still your problem and at the end of the day it is going to remain you, your wife and the children,” he said.

Quadri looks forward to watching soccer with his friends, a hobby he enjoyed doing on his days off and taking his kids to the park where he said they would walk for miles. He said with the progress he’s making now, he might be able to get back to those physical hobbies in a year or so.

He does rehab three times a week for an hour and also works out at home. He said he bought an exercise bike to ride as well.

“I keep on recovering little by little, so I think if I’ll be able to do that it will take another year. This week is still better than last week.”