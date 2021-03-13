The Support Mor Badges has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at three different Chick-fil-A locations.

The Odessa Police Department will be selling raffle tickets at the Chick-fil-A located at 3805 E. 42nd St. and the Ector County Sheriff office will be at the Chick-fil-A located at 4109 Faudree Road.

Raffle tickets will be sold for a Polaris Ranger 500 ($9,500 value), a Bergara Premier 6.5 Creedmoor Series Rifle ($1,650 value), and a Primo Oval LG 300 Ceramic Charcoal Grill ($1,160 value).

Support Mor Badges is part and helps support the eighth annual Bustin’ for Badges Clay Shoot Fundraiser set for April 15-16 at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays in Stanton. Bustin’ for Badges benefits local law enforcement (Odessa Police Department, Midland PD, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Midland CSO) and helps pay for much needed equipment.

The raffle tickets are $20 each or six tickets for $100.

The raffle tickets may also be purchased by dropping by the OPD front desk, 205 N. Grant Ave., during regular business hours or by calling 432-335-3322.

Visit tinyurl.com/ssm95pnc or tinyurl.com/pkurwewt.

To register for Bustin’ for Badges or for more information, visit bustinforbadges.org or call 432-571-3462.