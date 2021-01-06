  • January 6, 2021

Sunflower offers COVID vaccine - Odessa American

Sunflower offers COVID vaccine

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 4:04 pm

Sunflower offers COVID vaccine By Federico Martinez Odessa American

They were motivated by different reasons.

During the past year, Odessa resident Stephen Stewart has grieved the deaths of several loved ones who “didn’t survive” the coronavirus.

Hannah Horick, communications and development coordinator for the Crisis Center of West Texas, for years watched her grandmother struggle with polio and lifelong paralysis because a vaccine wasn’t available when she contracted polio as a child.

Horick and Stewart were among dozens of residents who lined up inside and out of Odessa’s Sunflower Rx Pharmacy on Tuesday and Wednesday to become the first among the general public to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

“I think watching things like that (I) was like why wouldn’t I take that (the vaccine),” Horick said. “I’ve gotten to see what diseases do to people 75 years later and my mom works in a hospital and my dad works for a pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Of course, I’m going to take the vaccine.”

Sunflower owner and Pharmacist Brian Meyer said his privately-owned pharmacy received an initial 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday morning and began vaccinating customers by 1 p.m. By 6 p.m. he had vaccinated 45 people.

“We’re just a small, independently-owned pharmacy,” Meyer said. “But we wanted to be a part of the solution to this pandemic.”

Sunflower Pharmacy, located at 700 N. Grant Avenue, No. 150, is the only independently owned pharmacy in Ector County that has received state approval to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, according to information provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

By Wednesday morning, Meyer was distributing the last of his current vaccine stock, but another shipment is expected to arrive next week, said Brian’s wife, Shavonica Meyer, who helps operate the business.

Interested residents can visit or call the pharmacy at 432-606-2394 to sign up and be placed on next week’s vaccination schedule, Shavonica Meyer said. The pharmacy is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.

Several large chain pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens and Albertsons have also been approved, according to DSHS.

Employees at Albertsons and Walgreen’s in Odessa on Wednesday said they also received shipments of the vaccine on Tuesday, but did not have permission to speak to the media. HEB also is offering shots.

They are awaiting orders from their company headquarters to instruct them on when their stores can begin offering the vaccinations to the public.

Most front-line health care workers and first responders in Ector County have already received vaccinations, Meyer and other local officials say.

The current group eligible for vaccination includes people 65 years or older, or people who have at least one underlying risk factor, including diabetes, cancer or who suffer from obesity, Meyer said.

Kay Ketzenberger, a retired University of Texas Permian Basin professor, said she had some reservations about getting the vaccine, but decided to get vaccinated at Sunflower Pharmacy on Tuesday.

“If Fauci’s going to take it, I’ll take it,” Ketzenberger said, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We don’t have enough information yet on long-term side effects. That’s just a fact, but I don’t want to die from COVID and there’s enough new strains” that dying from COVID is more likely than dying from the vaccine, she said.

Staff writer Ruth Campbell contributed to this report.

