Summer Match to benefit food bank

West Texas Food Bank is having its annual Summer Match. It’s a $100,000 challenge offered by the Wayne and Jo Ann Moore Foundation.

The target amount is $100,000, which would become $200,000 if the goal is met. Food Bank Director of Communications Craig Stoker said the match lasts through the end of August. It will end sooner if the match is accomplished.

Proceeds will be used to help the food bank stay agile during this uncertain time of COVID-19 and economic downturn.

“(The foundation has) worked with us for a number of years with the summer match. The summer match has always had a theme (of) feeding kids. Summer’s always a difficult time for feeding kids because they’re not getting breakfast and lunch at school, so summer’s really our busiest time,” Stoker said.

“This year’s been a little different. The kids haven’t been in school since March. We have had to retool how we work completely, and the places where we normally are, they’re congregant feeding sites. We’re not able to do that because of social distancing, trying to maintain everybody’s health,” Stoker added.

One example of the way it’s changed is the Rev. Dawn Weaks of Connection Christian Church and her congregation are delivering meals to La Promesa Apartments instead of it being a congregant feeding site the way it usually is.

“Her congregation goes every day and delivers the food to the kids. Feeding the kids looks a whole lot different this year and we’re not entirely sure even what going back to school is going to look like. So the intention of the match is just to raise funds for the food bank. It’s, to my knowledge, not kid specific this year just because of the way everything is,” Stoker said.

Ector County ISD is also still feeding children this summer. Visit tinyurl.com/y8ekwznd for more information.

Weaks said the food bank is always a warrior for fighting hunger in the community.

“But in this season of need, they are a force of nature. When you see how long the lines are, how deep the desperation is, and then you see how abundantly and confidently the food bank serves in the face of that fear, then you know they are fully trusting that this community has their back. And we always do,” Weaks stated in a text message.

Stoker said the food bank wants the money raised from the match to be as liquid as possible. For example, the food bank made an emergency run to Terlingua June 30 because two agencies the food bank served closed.

One of them closed due to COVID-19 and the other as a precaution.

“So there was nobody to feed the people and we loaded up and had to make a run down there, so the situation is very fluid and … just making sure that we’ve got the cash on hand to be able to do those things is really important to us right now,” Stoker said.

Summer hunger, he said, is a “big talking point of ours,” because a lot of people don’t realize that summer is the busiest time for a food bank.

“We get the most publicity and donations and awareness in that kind of November-December area when it’s the end of the year and it’s kind of that season of giving and whatnot. The truth is that May, June (and) July are really our busiest months and they’re also kind of the leanest in terms of fundraising because people are spending their money on summer vacations, or this year’s an election year so funds that they may have used for nonprofits are going to support their candidates, or the fact that the economy out here has collapsed. We’re at almost 17 percent unemployment. So there’s a number of factors, but a match is always a good challenge. Everybody always wants to have their money doubled and why not? It goes a lot further,” Stoker said.

“We saw numbers in April (where) 74 percent of the people who came here had never been to a food bank before,” Stoker said. “In May, that was down to about 50 percent. We’ll see what the number is for June, but people don’t know. They don’t know what to do. I get messages all day (asking) how do we get help, where do we go so we’ve been putting out there with everything. If you do need help, visit our website, give us a call. Call 211 as a resource and they’ll point you to one of our partners, one of our distributions and we’re open to anybody. We’re not going to turn anyone away.”

The pantry on July 1 got a donation from United Supermarkets. It ran two and a half hours and United brought 120 food boxes to distribute.

“We went through those and there were still cars out on the street, so I would imagine we got to 150 at least. But the need is still there. Our pantry in Midland, the cars were all the way out to Andrews Highway again this morning (July 2). … The numbers are just kind of staggering,” Stoker said. “If you look at June, we distributed 1.25 million pounds of food and that’s really double what we did last year in June. June is always one of our heaviest months …,” Stoker said.

The food bank has reached the point where it was last year when it gave out a little under 6.5 million pounds of food.

“We’ve done that this year and we’ve still got three months left in our fiscal year,” Stoker said July 2.

Stoker said the food bank wouldn’t be surprised if they distributed 9 million pounds of food.

Stoker said the food bank’s “sweet spot” is about 7 million pounds.

“The overage on that just really highlights what’s going on with the economy out here, the oil market and people not being able to work because of COVID,” he said.

Stoker said he’s always grateful for food people donate, but the agency needs money more than anything right now. Also, they can’t take volunteers in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“… Since we don’t have volunteers, we’ve got to reallocate staff to disinfect and go through everything to make sure it’s got dates and ingredients and make sure we’re following all the food safety guidelines and we just don’t have the manpower right now without volunteers. Until there is a real, provable tangible reduction in the amount of cases we’re just not going to do that. We can’t. We’re such a small team that if one of us goes down it will kind of domino and that could have a really devastating effect on our operations and serving the 19 counties we serve, so we’re being really cautious. I think it’s naive to think that none of us will get it, so the goal really would be to kind flatten the curve. You just don’t want everybody to get it all at once,” he said.

The food bank has implemented stricter procedures for its buildings where masks are required all the time. Coming in people have to wash their hands and there is a temperature check. Those rules were kept for the warehouse, but now those are in place front-of-house, as well, Stoker said.

The food bank has about 50 people on staff and they have hired a few more so they will end up around 52.

“July is the fifth month that we’re doing this, but everybody’s been really flexible and if we need some more help with the drive thru line, people will pop up and help out there,” Stoker said.

He added that the team has done an “amazing job.”

While there are no volunteers currently, Stoker said the National Guard has helped out, but they will be leaving July 9.

To contribute, visit the food bank website, send a check to 411 S. Pagewood, or make a donation over the phone, Stoker said.

He noted that there also is a lot of information on the website about what the food bank does, how it does it and resources for people.