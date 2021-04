Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are now taking registration for Summer Literacy Camp for children entering 2nd-7th grade.

Camp will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7-July 30.

Lunch and snacks provided.

Cost is $10 per child for the 8-weeks. Scholarships are available.

For registration or more information, call 432-682-9701.