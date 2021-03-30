Students honor holy week with live event

For a long time, it had been a presentation that was traditionally put on by St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Now, the tradition has been revived by St. Mary’s Central Catholic School.

The eighth-grade students of Victoria Sarabia, who teaches ELA at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School, did a live performance of Stations of the Cross, which took place Tuesday afternoon as part of the Holy Week activities.

The performance took place on 18th street between the St. Mary’s Church playground and the church. It depicts progressing scenes from the day of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Sarabia, who is in her first year as a teacher at St. Mary’s, said she was a part of it when she was a student.

“All my friends were in the youth group,” Sarabia said. “It was a blessing to be able to carry on this tradition with my students.”

The cast consisted mostly of eighth-graders but she borrowed a few seventh-graders to help fill the roster.

“I didn’t have enough boys so I recruited some seventh graders to be the hecklers and guards,” Sarabia said.

A total of 26 students took part in the play.

Sarabia said there wasn’t much time to practice as they put this all together in a week.

“I think we did pretty amazing with only one full week of practice with our kids,” Sarabia said. “I would’ve preferred more time but with the time frame that we had, it was an all-dedicated week but I think we did pretty well.”

Putting it together meant there were some bumps on the road.

“We had to make sure it wasn’t too gory or too much because our audience is the elementary kids at St. Mary’s so I didn’t want it to be too much on these children so other than that, my kids did pretty well and it made it much easier,” Sarabia said.

Sarabia said there was a sense of pride and a trip back down memory lane from when she used to do Stations of the Cross as a student.

“It felt great,” Sarabia said. “I teared up a little bit when my kids started practicing. It’s such a blessing to carry on this tradition especially since I used to do it.”

She’s hopeful of carrying on that tradition into next year and beyond.

“I’m getting my seventh graders ready for next year,” Sarabia said. “I’m getting them ready for the next steps and they’re excited.”

St. Mary’s Central Catholic school principal Pat Salcido was also happy of the performance.

“It may become a tradition,” Salcido said. “We’ve started a few traditions but the kids have done a great job and this will be a reminder of who Jesus is and why he died so the kids did a good job. It’s a time for reflection and to not take things for granted.”