Student brings medical skills back

Third-year medical student Amanda Bell has come home.

Raised in Greenwood, Bell graduated from Greenwood High School and went to college at West Texas A&M University where she was a double major in biochemistry and biology. She is getting her medical degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“… I’ve been making my way back, first in Lubbock for the past two years and now I finally am back home so I’m really excited about that,” Bell said in a phone interview.

She is leaning toward a specialty in internal medicine or one of the specialties such as pulmonology, cardiology or gastroenterology.

Bell plans to stay in the area when she finishes her medical education.

“West Texas, particularly the Permian Basin, has always been my home and it’s where so many of (the) people I love are and it’s always cared for me, so I hope that one day I’m able to return that same level of care back and more,” Bell said.

Dr. Gary Ventolini, professor and regional dean, university distinguished professor at the School of Medicine Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Permian Basin, said it is “always an honor and a pleasure to have local medical students training with us.”

“Their unique perspective enhance our diversity and contributes to improve the Permian Basin health care,” Ventolini stated in an email.

Michael Callaway, regional assistant dean in the Office of Medical Education at TTUHSC, agreed.

“I think anyone involved with education and learners can appreciate what a pleasure it is to be blessed with learners who are both academically strong and excited about learning. Amanda is clearly such a learner. I’m also really grateful and excited about Amanda’s contagious enthusiasm about all things Permian Basin. I know her hometown roots and positive leadership will improve the experience for her whole class of medical students,” Callaway stated in an email.

As far back as Bell can remember, she’s wanted to go into medicine. Her mother, Diana Bell, is a registered nurse at Midland Memorial Hospital. Her father is a probation officer and her younger brother is heading to Angelo State University to take the pre-med route.

“… My mom, she’s a registered nurse. I think she might have had something to do with … instilling that in me and that desire to help others and whatnot,” Bell said.

Entering the medical field in the time of COVID-19 presents a challenge, but one Bell said she’s excited about.

“I think it’s a time when you’re really going to be needed, for sure … But seriously, I think it’s definitely an unprecedented time, an uncertain time and there’s a lot of things that there’s not really a good or a right answer for yet. That can be kind of scary, but I also think it also kind of solidifies the reason we wanted to go into medicine in the first place. I would assume that most people who go into medicine are doing that because they want to help others and they want to be there in times of crisis and when things aren’t going right. It’s scary, but it’s also part of what it entails,” Bell said.

At this time, she said the students are kind of sheltered from the virus since they aren’t full-fledged doctors yet.

“We’re still in training,” Bell said. “We’re still learning, so we’re kind of shielded from a lot of that, fortunately. But it is kind of interesting to see certain concepts applied from class. We learned about the coronavirus and SARS and MERS and things like that in our lecture classes over the past two years and you read the news in a different way once you have all of that background information I guess you could say. It’s definitely uncertain for lack of a better word.”

SARS stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and MERS stands for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

Having her mother as a nurse helps.

“… But there’s even been times when she doesn’t know the answer to things, but it’s at least nice to have someone to sit there and be uncertain with,” Bell said.

TTUHSC has 23 third-year students and 25 fourth-year students.

“Our campus only has third and fourth-year students. All TTUHSC medical students do their first two years at our Lubbock campus,” Emily Holeva of Communications and Marketing stated in an email.

Bell said she thinks this particular class will have a strong bond because they are going into medicine at an unprecedented time.

“… We all have to kind of find our way and struggle through it together, so I think it will be memorable and a bit of a closer bond,” Bell said.

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual reception for the third-year medical students over Zoom the week of July 6. Students were given gift bags from the chamber, Medical Center Hospital President/CEO Russell Tippin, state Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, and chamber President/CEO Renee Earls were among the speakers on Zoom either in person or by video, Holeva wrote.

“It was nice. I definitely felt warm and welcomed. You could tell that everybody there wanted to show their support and they did as much as they could, given the limits of the little computer screen. But they gave us goody bags. It was a nice little virtual get-together,” Bell said.