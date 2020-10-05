  • October 5, 2020

Street work starting

Street work starting

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 2:14 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

Beginning Monday, the City of Odessa street department will begin a friction seal project on residential roads. This is a treatment to the roadway surface to help extend pavement life and increase the overall condition of asphalt, a news release said.

The streets will be temporarily closed, meaning there will be no traffic permitted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the treatment.

Residents are asked to park on a side street if they will need to get out during this time. Curbside parking is also prohibited during this time. Residents are also asked to reduce/eliminate sprinkler system overspray before, and for, 24 hours following street closure. Water can damage uncured treatment and delay the project.

This project will be ongoing until November.

The residential streets that will be worked on this week are:

>> Charles Walker Road (Monday).

>> Avenida Del Sol (Monday).

>> Vista Del Sol (Tuesday).

>> Tuberosa Court (Tuesday).

>> Zacate Drive (Tuesday).

>> Melick Circle (Tuesday).

>> Maravilla Circle (Tuesday).

>> Cassia Road (Wednesday).

>> Tobosa Avenue (Wednesday).

>> Lemonwood Lane (Thursday).

>> Applewood Drive (Thursday).

>> Somerset Lane (Thursday).

>> Fountain Lane (Thursday).

>> Valleybrook Lane (Thursday).

>> Innsbook (Friday).

>> Orchard Lane (Friday).

>> Pebble Court (Friday).

>> Fountain Court (Friday).

>> Garden Lane (Friday).

>> Preston Asks Circle (Friday).

Posted in on Monday, October 5, 2020 2:14 pm. | Tags:

