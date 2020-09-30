Steward Medical Group welcomes new vascular surgeon

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Steward Medical Group announced Tuesday that vascular surgeon, Dr. Hao M. Wu, has joined the hospital.

Wu treats a wide spectrum of vascular diseases using minimally invasive endovascular and traditional surgical approaches. He specializes in medical and surgical care for those with routine and complex vascular diseases including DVT, aortic aneurysms, carotid disease and more, a news release said.

He has advanced training in vascular surgery. He completed a fellowship at the University of British Columbia and completed his residency at the University of Calgary. He has experience in minimal invasive treatment of peripheral artery disease and special interest in treating patients with critical limb ischemia, the release said.