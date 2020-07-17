Steward Health Care announces Stacey Brown as new president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center

A Steward Health Care press release detailed that Stacey Brown is the new president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

Brown will reportedly oversee operations and leadership at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, which has served the Big Spring community for 35 years and

is the only full-service health care facility in Howard County.

“I am excited to expand my leadership role to include the Big Spring community,” Brown stated in the press release. “With my depth of experience in healthcare administration, I am confident I can contribute to Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s continued success. I will work in conjunction with the Board of Directors to carry out their vision for addressing the healthcare needs of the citizens of Big Spring and the surrounding areas. I look forward to building lasting relationships with the Board as well as the staff, the physicians, and the community at large as part of ensuring continued access to quality healthcare in Big Spring.”

Brown will maintain her current position as the president of Odessa Regional Medical Center, the press release stated.

“Stacey’s experience improving performance and outcomes in health systems spans decades, and I am confident she has the vision to lead Scenic Mountain Medical Center into the future,” Sanjay Shetty, MD, President of Steward’s South Region, stated in the press release. “Her business acumen, leadership

skills, and proven track record in the industry and at Steward make her an exceptional fit for the Big Spring Community.”