  • July 17, 2020

Steward Health Care announces Stacey Brown as new president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Steward Health Care announces Stacey Brown as new president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 17, 2020 11:30 am

Steward Health Care announces Stacey Brown as new president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Steward Health Care press release detailed that Stacey Brown is the new president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

Brown will reportedly oversee operations and leadership at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, which has served the Big Spring community for 35 years and

is the only full-service health care facility in Howard County.

“I am excited to expand my leadership role to include the Big Spring community,” Brown stated in the press release. “With my depth of experience in healthcare administration, I am confident I can contribute to Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s continued success. I will work in conjunction with the Board of Directors to carry out their vision for addressing the healthcare needs of the citizens of Big Spring and the surrounding areas. I look forward to building lasting relationships with the Board as well as the staff, the physicians, and the community at large as part of ensuring continued access to quality healthcare in Big Spring.”

Brown will maintain her current position as the president of Odessa Regional Medical Center, the press release stated. 

“Stacey’s experience improving performance and outcomes in health systems spans decades, and I am confident she has the vision to lead Scenic Mountain Medical Center into the future,” Sanjay Shetty, MD, President of Steward’s South Region, stated in the press release. “Her business acumen, leadership

skills, and proven track record in the industry and at Steward make her an exceptional fit for the Big Spring Community.”

Posted in on Friday, July 17, 2020 11:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]