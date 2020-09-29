  • September 29, 2020

Stenholm endorses Hogg - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Stenholm endorses Hogg

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:03 am

Stenholm endorses Hogg oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Former Congressman Charlie Stenholm U.S. Congressman (D) Texas (1978-2004) has endorsed Jon Mark Hogg for Congress in TX-11. 

“We need a Congressman who will represent all of us, not just some of us. Jon Mark will fight for main street, not Wall Street. Please join me in electing Jon Mark Hogg to Congress on November 3rd.”

Jon Mark Hogg in a news release thanked the former Congressman saying, “If there is one Congressman in recent memory I most hope to emulate it is Charlie Stenholm. A true gentleman, champion of the little guy, and tireless watchdog of the federal budget. It is my privilege to receive his support and endorsement.”

Posted in on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:03 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
75°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: WSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 54°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 54°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 53°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]