Stenholm endorses Hogg

Former Congressman Charlie Stenholm U.S. Congressman (D) Texas (1978-2004) has endorsed Jon Mark Hogg for Congress in TX-11.

“We need a Congressman who will represent all of us, not just some of us. Jon Mark will fight for main street, not Wall Street. Please join me in electing Jon Mark Hogg to Congress on November 3rd.”

Jon Mark Hogg in a news release thanked the former Congressman saying, “If there is one Congressman in recent memory I most hope to emulate it is Charlie Stenholm. A true gentleman, champion of the little guy, and tireless watchdog of the federal budget. It is my privilege to receive his support and endorsement.”