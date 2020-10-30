STEM students investigate earthquakes

Curious about the earthquakes felt over the past several months in the Permian Basin, about 80 sixth graders from the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy set out to investigate the causes and effects.

Debbie Hutson, who teaches sixth and seventh grade math, said students spent the last six weeks on the project.

“On Fridays, we have a class period that’s called PBL — project-based learning. It’s across curriculum and it’s across grade level and so they spend two hours every Friday morning working on a project. This one we chose to do on earthquakes and what’s causing them here in West Texas,” Hutson said.

The idea came up because “there’s been so much news about earthquakes and we had so many right before school started that the kids were curious about it. That was one of the things they asked us when school started was did you feel the earthquake; they said there was one; did you feel it? Because I live in Parks Bell Ranch, there’s lots of them out there,” Hutson said.

She said she was sitting in her living room at 4:30 one morning and it felt like something hit her house, but it was an earthquake.

A geologist from UTPB took the students to see the seismograph on campus and they spent two hours there one Friday morning, she said.

Thomas Leija and Blylee Latham and their virtual partner Audree Lee discovered that there are a lot of earthquakes, but you don’t always feel them.

Sixth-graders Payton Grametbaur, 12, and Jaxon Griffin and Javier Gutierrez, both 11, studied how earthquakes affect Odessa. They found that fracking plays a part in earthquakes.

Eleven-year-old Carson Thayer and 12-year-old Jacob Torres studied an earthquake in Shaanxi, China, that killed more than 830,000 people and injured hundreds more.

“It was awful,” Thayer said. “People didn’t know what was going on. It was in 1556. The technology wasn’t good then. There wasn’t really technology at all. They probably thought it was going to be the end of the world. It’s also very surprising that it only happened in a couple of seconds; how many people died in a couple of seconds is just disturbing.”

“(What) we’ve also learned that’s pretty surprising is that fracking — how we got able to get oil from the ground — it builds up gallons of polluted water and people don’t know what to do … so thankfully the scientists are trying to figure out a way to unpollute this water so it is safe …, so it’s not wasteful,” Thayer said.