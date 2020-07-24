  • July 24, 2020

State park offers an outlet for families

State park offers an outlet for families

 BEN POWELL | ODESSA AMERICAN
With over 3,000 acres of sand available to the public to hike and explore, The Monahans Sandhills State Park remains open to the public throughout the closures due to COVID-19. Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., admission is $4 with free admission for children under 12 years old. 

Posted: Friday, July 24, 2020 11:25 am

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to readjust their plans to travel, one state park still has its doors open as an outlet for people to get outside. 

Monahans Sandhills State Park is located just over 30 miles from Odessa off of Interstate 20 and is open to the public to hike on the dunes and even enjoy the night sky.

“It’s a great spot to get out,” said park superintendent Alan Crowe. “The sunsets are very popular here. You can enjoy camping underneath the night sky and have a cookout when we’re not in fire season. People like to enjoy the dunes, slide down them, play volleyball, things like that.”

The park does offer a handful of campsites with shade shelters for those that are out hiking on the dunes. The shade shelters come in handy during this time of year, Crowe added, because of how hot the temperatures are and the numbers are generally down in the summer.

Case in point: the area saw temperatures reach above 110 degrees in some areas, making the sand even hotter.

“It’s still a good day spot for people to come out,” Crowe said. “Most of them usually come in the early morning or evenings.”

Crowe is encouraging those who do come out to enjoy the park and also stay safe by taking the proper precautions.

“Know where you’re going and have plenty of fluids,” Crowe said. “People underestimate how hot it is, especially on the sand. There’s not much vegetation to cool things off and the stand really starts to cook quickly.”

Even though the park is open for hiking and horseback riding, there are no marked trails where people can keep track of where they are.

“You can get disoriented in the sand dunes,” he said. “There’s not many objects where you can orient yourself. You just have to take care of yourself.”

The park gets plenty of visitors from across the state, including Daisy Prieto, who was traveling from Austin to Lubbock and decided to make a quick overnight detour. She and her three small children spent the morning in the park before continuing their trip. It was her first time visiting the Sandhills.

“Most of the time when we go on road trips it’s just going straight up to where we’re going and straight back,” Prieto said. “I wanted to do something to make it fun for the kids because it’s kind of tough to just sit in the car for seven hours.”

Crowe added there has been an adjustment to how the park operates after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closed the state parks for two weeks back in April.

The park is limiting operations in its visitor center and reducing capacity due to current restrictions. Section houses are not being rented out at this time and Crowe said that they are encouraging families and others who come out to stay in their groups.

“We’re just trying to offer the same park functions while being cautious,” he said. “We’ve had to adjust a little bit, but the park is still open and people can come out and enjoy the sand dunes.”

Visitors are encouraged to make reservations for day passes at the park and can do so online at (https://tinyurl.com/yxcj8ypf) or call (512) 389-8900. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the visitors center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $4 with all children 12 years old or younger getting in free.

Posted in on Friday, July 24, 2020 11:25 am.

