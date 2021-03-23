State opens eligibility for shots

Health officials in Odessa continue to plead with Odessans to get vaccinated and say there is no reason not to as the State of Texas on Monday opens eligibility to all adults across the state.

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin on Tuesday’s Zoom news conference said there is no reason not get a vaccine now.

“The clinics are there. Plenty (of vaccines) are available in Ector County,” he said adding that both hospitals still encourage Odessans to wear masks.

“Take care of yourself and take care of others,” he said “It comes down to each person deciding what is best for themselves … When you are ready, all you have to do is come to one of our clinics.”

MCH continues to administer the first of two COVID-19 vaccines at local clinics and also now at “pop up” events around the community. Odessa Regional Medical Center continues to offer the second dose.

Odessa now has about a 30 percent vaccination rate for adults (over 16), which is much higher than the 11 percent in other Texas cities.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced that starting Monday vaccine supplies will increase and that the vaccine is now open to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults.”

DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line. That will ensure vaccination of anyone 80 or older with as small a burden on themselves as possible.

Also, DSHS next week will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers. The public will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS, or a participating local health department, and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available. People can continue to find additional providers though the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine or on the covidinthebasin.com website.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said MCH has done “pop up” clinics at two churches this week as part of reaching out to the community. “You will see more popping up in the community to open up more opportunities to get the vaccine.”

She said west and south side churches are part of the initial outreach as they were so far from Ratliff Stadium’s shot clinics in February and March. She said churches in other areas of town will also be part of upcoming events pointing out that many need the shots to come to them rather than going to a clinic setting.

Both hospitals reported that about 50 percent of their own staff members have taken the vaccine.

Tippin said numbers continue to trend in a good direction and ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said getting vaccinated is Odessa’s opportunity to accelerate the healing process and an “opportunity to help our economy … and get the pandemic behind us and get back to our lives.”

He said Odessa made it through two big spikes in numbers and now has the opportunity to get as many people vaccinated as possible. He praised Odessa’s 35 to 30 percent vaccination number saying, “kudos to all of us … We will be better for it and are less likely to see a third wave.”

How to get the shots:

>>At MCH Urgent Care locations seven days a week during business hours:

3001 JBS Parkway

6030 W. University Blvd.

>>No appointment needed. Walk in and you will be able to get the first dose of the vaccine.

MCH has 18 COVID patients in-house with seven in CCU and seven on ventilators. ORMC CEO Stacey Brown said ORMC has “excellent news” with only three in house with one in ICU and none on ventilators.

Second doses will be administered by ORMC by appointment following the first shot.