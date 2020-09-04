State board to tackle sex ed standards

For the first time in 23 years, the State Board of Education will review revisions to the statewide standards for teaching sex education and health in public schools Tuesday.

This will impact about 5.5 million students.

The three Ector County organizations - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Community Health Education Office, Ector County Independent School District, and The Life Center worked to bring reproductive education to students attending Ector County schools, ultimately providing information to nearly 12,000 students in grades 5 through 10.

The partnership survived budget cuts, criticism, and board concerns to provide the coming generations with the tools needed to attain healthy and happy futures, Director of Community Engagement for the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy Melanie Chasteen said in an email.

The Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy was established in 2009 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit education and advocacy organization dedicated to reducing the rate of unintended teen pregnancy in Texas.

Jen Biundo, director of policy and data for the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, said the State Board has 15 members consisting of 10 Republicans and five Democrats.

Biundo said SBOE has a lot of different responsibilities. Some are around school finance and another is writing the minimum curriculum standards for new classes or periodically reviewing the minimum curriculum standards for existing classes.

“Every class in Texas has these minimum curriculum standards (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills). ...TEKS are short statements that give expectations for what students will learn in each grade level by the end of the class. They are revising the TEKS for health education,” Biundo said. “Health education includes a lot of important things like mental health and nutrition and injury prevention. One of the components in health education is sexual and reproductive health, so the current TEKS have very minimal content that you would think of as sex ed. There’s one standard in high school about contraception. Back in 2009, the Texas Legislature removed health education as a high school graduation requirement so now students don’t have to take health education for an elective. We know a lot of districts aren’t even able to offer health education. The result is we don’t have any way to reliably make sure that kids have the opportunity to access sex education.”

On Tuesday the board will have its first reading of the standards.

“They’ll do amendments and they’ll cast preliminary votes, then they’ll have second reading and final votes in November. But that first reading is really the important moment when the big decisions get made,” Biundo said.

For about the past year, a series of expert work groups has convened and they have arrived at a draft of health education standards “that we think are pretty darn strong.”

Biundo said many of the major medical organizations across Texas have been looking at the final draft and they agree that it is strong, medically accurate and they support it.

“It’s a historic opportunity to reduce rates of teen pregnancy and STIs and make sure that students have the opportunity to get this really key information about how their bodies work and about how to protect their reproductive health,” Biundo said.

“The standards offer very basic information about things like contraception and condoms and preventing sexually transmitted infections. It offers good information about puberty, menstruation, the basics of reproduction and then one interesting thing that the standards do is they offer information about consent. The current TEKS talk about refusal,” Biundo added. “In this framework of refusal, all of the burden is on the person (doing the refusing) but when we do this framework of consent we talk about things like respecting the boundaries of other people. We think that’s really important for things like sexual assault prevention.”

Biundo said the one thing the standards don’t have is language about LGBTQ students.

“It doesn’t talk about sexual orientation. We have been advocating for anti-bullying language because we know that LGBTQ youths, the data showed that they’re often bullied at higher rates than their peers. We’d like to at least see some language about teaching respect for other people, regardless of sexual orientation. That language is not in there. But we do think the other health related language that’s in there is very strong,” Biundo said.

She said her organization’s message on the TEKS they have arrived it is that they are good.

“We have heard some rumblings that there will be attempts to weaken these standards. So what we’re trying to do is just preserve this language that so many professionals have worked so hard over the last year to build,” Biundo said.

In Texas, she said, parents can always opt their child out of any sex education class without penalty.

“It always remains the parents right if they don’t want their child to receive that information, but we think this is so important because some kids have families that aren’t able to talk to them about these topics. Some kids don’t have families at all. In some cases, the school is the family that provides information,” she said. “We want to make sure that every kid has access to just basic, critical information that they need to be healthy in the long term.

The draft language gives very strong expectations of abstinence and skills for remaining abstinent, but we know that two thirds of Texas students have been sexually active by their senior year of high school, so we want to make sure that kids have the skills to stay abstinent. But we also want them to have the tools to reduce risk if they do become sexually active,” Biundo said.

The partnership between Ector County Independent School District, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and The Life Center has earned them a Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy’s 2018 Community Partner Award.

According to figures from the Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, a baby is born to a teen mother in Ector County every 29 hours.

In 2018, there were 91 births to 15 to 17 year old girls and 210 to girls 18 to 19 years old. The information also shows 17 percent of teen births in Ector County are repeat births.

Between 2009 and 2018, the Ector County teen birth rate declined by 55 percent based on the preliminary estimated 2018 rate.

“Ector County has made some major decreases in teen birth rates in the last decade. It’s a huge accomplishment. There was a little upward click in 2018, but in the grand scheme of things, the big story is still the decrease,” Biundo said.

She said Ector County is a fairly small county, and “one thing with any sort of data trends is that places with smaller numbers of people tend to have more of what I call ‘wobble’ in their rates. Instead of smooth lines, it’s a bit more jagged. Ector County had a fairly small increase in 2018 compared to 2017, but that was based on just about 30 births. Because the population is smaller, that slightly higher count shows up as a noticeable increase in the rate,” she added.

The birth data are on a pretty big lag, Biundo said. They tend to get the new data well over a year, sometimes closer to two years after the close of the year. She said the 2018 awards were probably based on 2016 data.