  • December 11, 2020

Starbright Village - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Starbright Village

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 1:45 am

Starbright Village Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Starbright Village will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

There will be more than 300,000 lights and holiday themed displays.

The walking trail will be open. Facemask and social distancing is encouraged.

Visit tinyurl.com/y27qzpll.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, December 11, 2020 1:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
56°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: SW at 11mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 36°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 64°/Low 43°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 49°/Low 23°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]