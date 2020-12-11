OAT120320_Starbright_Village file

A vehicle drives trough a light display at the opening of Starbright Village presented by First Basin Credit Union last Thursday at McKinney Park. Starbright Village will be open December 3 – January 1 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.. Odessa Parks and Recreations Department is suggesting drive-thru, but attendees will be able to walk through the display. If you choose to walk, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing.