A vehicle drives trough a light display at the opening of Starbright Village presented by First Basin Credit Union last Thursday at McKinney Park. Starbright Village will be open December 3 – January 1 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.. Odessa Parks and Recreations Department is suggesting drive-thru, but attendees will be able to walk through the display. If you choose to walk, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 1:45 am
Starbright Village
Starbright Village will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.
There will be more than 300,000 lights and holiday themed displays.
The walking trail will be open. Facemask and social distancing is encouraged.
Visit tinyurl.com/y27qzpll.
