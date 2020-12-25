  • December 25, 2020

Starbright Village

Posted: Friday, December 25, 2020 1:45 am

Starbright Village will open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

There will be more than 300,000 lights and holiday themed displays.

The walking trail will be open.

Face masks and social distancing is encouraged.

Visit tinyurl.com/y27qzpll.

