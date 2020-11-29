Starbright Village opens this week

Even COVID the Grinch couldn’t steal Odessa’s Christmas this year.

Despite a nearly year-long pandemic, the trees will twinkle, the lights will shine brightly and baby Jesus will warmly greet visitors as the annual Starbright Village kicks off with a virtual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3. The popular holiday attraction, which draws more than 200,000 visitors every year, will be on display through Jan. 1.

“There was some talk about not having it this year, it’s been a long year for everyone,” Steve Patton, the executive director of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation said. “Starbright Village is a traditional event. It’s something that makes Odessa special. I think the community needs this.”

City officials also discussed making this year’s display a drive-thru only event, but ultimately decided to allow people to mill around, and take pictures, Patton said. However, city staff and volunteers will be on standby to encourage social distancing and mask wearing, he said. The event, as always, is free.

For safety’s sake, there will be no live Santa Claus for children to visit.

As in years past, the goal was to construct a bigger, better display.

Visitors to Starbright Village will first drive through a large tunnel that appears to have thousands of shards of crystal hanging over and around it, Patton said. The shards, a new attraction, range from 20 to 70 feet long, and shimmers brightly from reflected lights.

More than 80 lighted displays – utilizing more than 300,000 Christmas lights – will be featured throughout McKinney Park.

Most of the annual favorites will be back, including the 50-foot animated Christmas tree which changes colors as it morphs into various shapes, Patton said. The large Santa and his reindeer display is always a crowd-pleaser, and it wouldn’t be Christmas without the prominently featured nativity scene, dedicated in honor of Odessa’s late Mayor Billy Hext.

City officials this year also spent $80,000 for two large spherical trees, which were placed at the entrance of the convention center. The trees, which stand about 32 feet tall and are lighted with white LED mini lights, were paid for with Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars. The hotel tax revenues are restricted dollars that can only be used to promote tourism efforts.

Although the city has literally spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Christmas decorations throughout the years, one of the perennial crowd favorites remains the giant 3-D-looking poinsettias at McKinney Park, Patton said. Patton admits, he made the poinsettias many years ago from scratch with material he found at home at very little cost.

Patton is the first to admit that he is a bit obsessed with his responsibility for planning, purchasing and setting up the city’s continuously more extravagant Christmas displays. He and his team of city employees have already started discussing their 2021 display.

Ironically, Patton’s passion for Christmas is not evident at his own home.

“No,” says Patton. “I don’t have a tree, not even a little one. There are no lights or decorations. I put everything I have in the park.”