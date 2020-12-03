Starbright Village is open in Odessa

This year may have been different and chaotic for most people in the Permian Basin due to the pandemic.

However, one thing that hasn’t been canceled this year is Starbright Village.

Starbright Village, which for the last 30-plus years has entertained the people of Odessa and West Texas with a massive display of lights, opened up for this season on Thursday night.

There were a few minor differences that are in place this year due to COVID-19, which included the opening ceremony that went virtual this year.

“The difference this year is that we’ve taken several precautions to widen the walkway so that people can go through the walkway, should they choose to,” Director of City of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Steve Patton said.

This year, the sidewalks will be wider with signs encouraging people to social distance in order to make sure no one gets sick.

“We’d prefer if everyone drove and had a better experience if they drove through the crystal tunnel,” Patton said. “But we will monitor the crowd and make sure that people are social distancing and wearing their masks. There is a heavy concentration of people in a small space. This is a mile long and we need to have it to where everyone is enjoying it and not getting sick. We’ve worked hard for many months to make sure everyone enjoys this.”

Every year there’s usually one addition to the display at Starbright Village and this year, it is the Crystal Tunnel.

“The crystal tunnel was designed to where it’s similar to the opening of the Super Man movie,” Patton said. “I got the idea from that. You experience it best going through it as a drive through. That’s new and that’s thousands of lights. We’re pushing about over 80 displays and we have over 300,000 light bulbs that light up this park.”

With that amount of lights and everything, it should come as no surprise to how much work and manpower it takes to put the displays together every year as well as maintain it throughout the holiday season.

“Once we get everything up, the real work begins,” Patton said. “We have to connect the lights. Light bulbs may come undone and we have to get everything ready. What takes us a month to put up, January 2, we start taking it down and in storage and it only takes two weeks. It’s funny how fast it takes to take down.”

Starbright Village’s hours are 7 p.m.-11 p.m. every day until Jan. 1 and it is located at Odessa’s McKinney Park off of I-20. Donations are accepted at the entrance.

With everything that has happened this year, Patton is hopeful of Starbright Village brightening everyone’s spirit this season.

“It’s a quote from one of our council members, this year, Starbright Village is needed more than ever,” Patton said. “I think that’s a great quote and observation. Starbright Village was designed to be a drive thru and it’s free, even though we take donations but it’s something that attracts tourists and it’s something that I hope is an inspiration to people who visit. That’s what’s important to me.”