Speaker touts conservatism, diversity in Texas

The Ector County Republic Women were able to have their February luncheon on Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center after having to postpone last week due to the winter storm.

ECRW president Rachel Minor was glad to be able to have this month’s luncheon, even if it was a week behind schedule.

“Everything last week was too chaotic,” Minor said. “The flights weren’t coming in. It was exciting to have everyone here today.”

The guest speaker was Claver T. Kamau-Imani, who’s a political activist from Beaumont.

It was the first time for him to be in West Texas in nearly 10 years.

“It’s great to be back in the Permian Basin,” Kamau-Imani said. “There are good people out here and good land. It’s been about a decade since I’ve been out here in this political atmosphere. Very few things have changed. It’s a great community out here and a great experience. The hospitality is great. More people need to come out here. The closeness of the community is great. The Permian Basin is a great piece of real estate in God’s creation.”

Kamau-Imani is a self-described ultra-conservative and the founder, president and CEO of Raging Elephants Radio, LLC, a digital media company that focuses primarily on Texas political, economic and cultural news.

He also ran for Texas House of Representative in District 138 in 2020, but lost in the primary, receiving only 8.4 percent of the vote, losing to Lacey Hull.

Kamau-Imani said he wants to grow Republican party through diversity.

“The first thing people should know is that the policies and positions that the Republican Party advocates really help everyone, regardless of age, gender, skin,” Kamau-Imani said. “Our policies are really more are designed for a diverse population, a diverse electorate. We believe the proof of our policies have shown that. Let’s just take a look at Trump’s term in office. We saw unemployment drop for people of color and for women.”

Kamau-Imani was one of the millions of Texans who lost power in last week’s winter storm.

“Let me put it to you this way: my family and I suffered more under the freeze than we did during Hurricane Harvey,” Kamau-Imani said. “During Harvey, we lost no power, lost no internet or cable. That wasn’t the case last week. It was a hard time. I had to send my family away. I stayed home to make sure the house was ok and that the pipes didn’t break. There were other people in my neighborhood who weren’t so lucky.”

Issues with the Texas power grid last week have divided some people in the state.

However, Kamau-Imani was adamant that the state continue having its own power grid.

“We may have problems with our power grid but I would rather freeze to death than live under the tyranny of Washington D.C,” Kamau-Imani said.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 80 people have died as a result of the storm and its affects.

Afterwards, Kamau-Imani said that it was good to reconnect with old friends in the area.

“It’s so gratifying to see them after so many years. The hospitality has been beyond my expectations. It’s a reflection of the good people here in the Permian Basin. You guys have a lot to be proud of.”

Minor said they were happy to have Kamau-Imani speak on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to have all of our guest speakers. Claver has a unique experience and passion for Texas and God’s word and for the Texas people to return to the ways of the lord,” Minor said.

The next ECRW luncheon is scheduled for March 17 where the guest speaker is going to be Texas Director of Gun Owners of America Rachel Malone.