  • July 16, 2020

Sparklight to award $15,000 to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Sparklight to award $15,000 to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 16, 2020 9:43 am

Sparklight to award $15,000 to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Sparklight announced Thursday that it will award $15,000 to nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves as part of the internet service provider’s “Up for Any Challenge” social media campaign, a press release detailed.

Nonprofit organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can reportedly enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how their organization has been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the winning funds will be used, and how funds will benefit the community. Three organizations will be selected to each receive a $5,000 donation.

“We know many non-profit organizations have seen a decrease in both donations and volunteers as a result of COVID-19, but the need these organizations fill is now greater than ever,” Sparklight’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications Trish Niemann stated in a press release. “We want to help organizations serving a vital role in our communities get through these difficult times and demonstrate that together we can make a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

Entries will be accepted from July 20 to Aug. 11 at sparklight.com/contest.

Posted in on Thursday, July 16, 2020 9:43 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
88°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: SE at 14mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 102°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]