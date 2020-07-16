Sparklight to award $15,000 to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

Sparklight announced Thursday that it will award $15,000 to nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves as part of the internet service provider’s “Up for Any Challenge” social media campaign, a press release detailed.

Nonprofit organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can reportedly enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how their organization has been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the winning funds will be used, and how funds will benefit the community. Three organizations will be selected to each receive a $5,000 donation.

“We know many non-profit organizations have seen a decrease in both donations and volunteers as a result of COVID-19, but the need these organizations fill is now greater than ever,” Sparklight’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications Trish Niemann stated in a press release. “We want to help organizations serving a vital role in our communities get through these difficult times and demonstrate that together we can make a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

Entries will be accepted from July 20 to Aug. 11 at sparklight.com/contest.