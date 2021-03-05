Some organizations won’t change safety procedures

The end of the state-wide mask mandate coming next week doesn’t mean that all organizations or businesses will throw safety to the wind.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the current mask mandate that has been in place since July as well as occupancy limits on restaurants and retail stores, will end Wednesday next week.

The lifted restrictions will allow businesses to operate at full capacity, which includes sporting events, concerts and similar events as well.

However, some places will continue with social distancing guidelines that were already in place prior to Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday.

Midland RockHounds Assistant General Manager Jeff VonHolle said because Major League Baseball has its own set of guidelines for every team including all 120 minor league clubs, the RockHounds will still very much be following their current safety plan.

VonHolle did say that it is a very fluid situation with Major League Baseball and that a lot could happen regarding the guidelines before the RockHounds begin their season in May.

With a lot of things still up in the air, VonHolle said there is a “good chance” that all the games in May will still require social distancing at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

“That’s Major League Baseball that’s speaking,” VonHolle said. “We have to do what they say. We have to honor the social distancing that they set forth.”

With regards to masks, as of right now, VonHolle said it is subject to change but that the MLB’s plan is that all minor league teams are still going to have some sort of mask policy in place at their ballparks when they’re not actively eating or drinking.

“Now, can that change, yes,” VonHolle said. “But as of right now, we have not been told that just because we’re under a different set of mandates from the governor that we were not going to be any different than New Mexico or anywhere else.”

Currently, VonHolle says the worst case scenario is social distancing and having to wear masks for at least the month of May which is what Major League Baseball has indicated to everyone.

The RockHounds’ safety plan on the team’s website, the club will “continuously monitor industry standards and follow any new guidelines on proper sanitation and enhanced cleaning methods.”

That includes increased regularity and scope of wash-downs and cleanings at Momentum Bank Ballpark, temperature checks for all workers prior to entering the park and all staff-facing fans being required to wear masks and gloves.

The RockHounds’ safety plan also notes that “patrons may be subject to a temperature check before entering the park” and that “people showing symptoms will be asked to not attend the event.”

All tickets must stay in the hand of the customer with no employee touching the tickets.

The team has also developed a seating plan consistent with health guidelines, which may include limiting certain rows and sections to decrease capacity.

The guidelines reflect the rules sent forth to minor league clubs from the MLB.

“It is up in the air and they’re still making decisions,” VonHolle said. “They’re changing their minds. With Major League Baseball now controlling the minor leagues, they have a lot on their plates, outside of just COVID stuff.”

This past offseason has been a busy one for the minor leagues.

In February, Major League Baseball announced a new plan for affiliated baseball with 120 minor league clubs officially agreeing to join the new Professional Development League.

That has included major realignment and rebranding amongst the clubs at the Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels.

“Then you throw all this COVID stuff on it,” VonHolle said. “Because we’re affiliated with Major League Baseball, we have to do what they say or we won’t have a team.”

The RockHounds continue to operate at the Double-A level, but no longer competes in the Texas League.

The league is now just called Double-A Central.

Midland will still compete alongside familiar faces Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Frisco and San Antonio in the South Division with Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas, Springfield, Tulsa and newly-added Wichita making up the North Division.

The RockHounds remain an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics as they have been since 1999.

The team will play its first home game on May 11 against San Antonio and is scheduled to play 12 games at Momentum Bank Ballpark during the opening month of the season.

“A lot of (the guidelines) are in place until Major League Baseball allows us to take all of that stuff away,” VonHolle said. “Even though Texas is open now, Major League Baseball has its own thoughts so we have to go with what they say or we’ll get a visit from the big brother.”

However, considering the RockHounds’ 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, VonHolle is just happy for baseball to be back.

“Even with reduce capacity and masks, we’re just glad to be playing,” VonHolle said.

Other sporting venues in the area will continue to have safety guidelines but maybe not as strict.

Aaron Martin, Ector County Coliseum director, says that the only thing that will be different now is fans will be encouraged to wear masks but are not required.

“The main thing that’s going to change is the mandating of masks which is almost impossible to enforce anyway,” Martin said. “Especially when you’re talking about someone coming into a building where they’re consuming beverages and nachos and the like. They’re taking their masks off to eat. Basically, that’s the main thing.”

However, Martin said that employees at Ector County Coliseum will still be wearing masks.

Martin added that the public will be the “ultimate determination of whether they feel safe or not.”

“Obviously, if they feel safe, they’ll sell out these events,” Martin said. “But when we sell tickets to an event, we’ll release them in a way that still maintains social distancing until we get to the point where the public will decide whether they want to purchase those seats next to each other. We’re still going to recommend masks. We’re still going to have sanitation in place and we’re going to push forward the best that we can and adhere to what the governor’s new order is and at the same time try and safeguard the public as best as we can.”

Events at the Ector County Coliseum this month include the West Texas Bull Invasion this weekend. The Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League return to their home ice for a three-game series against Lone Star beginning March 11 in what will be the team’s first home game since Feb. 6.