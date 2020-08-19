  • August 19, 2020

Solar farm construction complete - Odessa American: Local News

Solar farm construction complete

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:09 am

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:09 am

174 Power Global on Wednesday announced that it has completed and energized its Oberon Solar Power Facility in Ector County.

The project, a news release details, is one of the largest utility-scale solar generation facilities in Texas. Chariot Energy, an affiliate of 174 Power Global, has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 30 megawatts (MW) of the 180-MW project to support its 100 percent renewable energy product offering to retail customers across the deregulated Texas energy market, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

“This is a major milestone for both 174 Power Global and Chariot Energy, as we commissioned this project as a means of helping transform the way energy is generated and provided to the grid,” said 174 Power Global and Chariot Energy President and CEO Henry Yun, PhD. “This announcement underscores our commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions to homes and businesses across the state.”

174 Power Global broke ground on the 180-MW project, located outside of Odessa in June 2019. The area was selected as it receives an abundance of productive sun. The facility is comprised of more than 560,000 solar panels.

The energy generated by the Oberon facility also will directly benefit Chariot Energy retail customers, who will receive grid energy powered by solar, without the need for the upfront expense of costly equipment traditionally required to go solar.

“Last year, we set out to position Chariot Energy as a leader in the renewable energy space at the consumer level in Texas, in addition to providing world-class customer service and transparency in our product offerings,” said Yun. “Today’s announcement does just that. Customers who choose Chariot Energy get clean, solar-generated electricity at prices competitive with energy plans that rely on traditional sources of energy, such as fossil fuels.”

Posted in on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:09 am. | Tags: , , , ,

