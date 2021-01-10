  • January 10, 2021

Snow blankets Basin

Snow blankets Basin

Second time in less than a week

 Jacob Ford|Odessa American
White Christmas came a little late this year and it happened to come twice, with some of the heaviest snowfall fluttering down Sunday morning in Eastern New Mexico and the Lamesa area.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Devin Chehak said late Sunday morning that the storm system blew in from the Pacific Northwest, strengthening as it powered along the Rocky Mountains toward Texas, and that it was over Glasscock and Reagan counties and moving toward San Angelo.

Chehak reported accumulations of nine inches in Lamesa, about eight inches at Hobbs, N.M., 6 1/2 inches at Lovington, N.M., 5 1/2 inches 30 miles east of Big Spring at the small town of Westbrook, a little under four inches at Snyder, 3 1/2 inches at Eunice, N.M., and two inches around Odessa and Midland.

Most of the expected snow had already fallen, the forecaster said, although light snowfall was expected to continue through Sunday afternoon at various locations. He said that while snowstorms are not unusual in deep West Texas, it is uncommon to have two barely a week apart.

In areas with snow on the ground, nighttime temperatures would be in the upper teens to low 20s, warming up to the 40s during the day, generally speaking, Chehak said.

He predicted conditions like that for the next couple of days with a warming trend beginning toward the middle of the week.

The earlier snow storm fell on New Year’s Eve, leaving about two inches on the ground here and in Midland after starting as freezing rain and sleet.

