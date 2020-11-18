  • November 18, 2020

Small Business Webinar - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Small Business Webinar

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:00 am

Small Business Webinar Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Office of the Governor Business & Community Development has scheduled a Governor's Small Business Webinar Series from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott will join in for the opening.

This webinar will provide Texas small business owners with an update on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. There have been many changes made to the PPP loan terms and the calculation of the value of forgiveness. This webinar will provide information on how to estimate the value of the potential forgiveness of your loan. The event also includes a live Q&A session with our expert panel from the most important support organizations, including Small Business Development Centers and the Texas Workforce Commission.

The event will provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with: an update on recent changes to the PPP; steps to take to ensure maximum forgiveness; expert advice on workforce related questions; guidance on available resources, at the state and federal levels; and information on both financial and non-financial support.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/y24atx56.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 47°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 51°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]