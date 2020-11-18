The Office of the Governor Business & Community Development has scheduled a Governor's Small Business Webinar Series from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott will join in for the opening.

This webinar will provide Texas small business owners with an update on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. There have been many changes made to the PPP loan terms and the calculation of the value of forgiveness. This webinar will provide information on how to estimate the value of the potential forgiveness of your loan. The event also includes a live Q&A session with our expert panel from the most important support organizations, including Small Business Development Centers and the Texas Workforce Commission.

The event will provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with: an update on recent changes to the PPP; steps to take to ensure maximum forgiveness; expert advice on workforce related questions; guidance on available resources, at the state and federal levels; and information on both financial and non-financial support.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/y24atx56.