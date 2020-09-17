Sky High Permian Basin Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament set for this weekend

The Sky High Permian Basin Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament benefitting pediatric cancer patients is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Sky High was founded in 2013 by Brittany Hebert Franklin of Abbeville, Louisiana, who was challenged to raise $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A sporting clay event in Lafayette, Louisiana, resulted in $50,000 being donated to St. Jude and The Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.

The Sky High program has evolved to include nearly a dozen events, including sporting clay and golf tournaments throughout the country to support children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Last year’s Permian Basin event raised $1.2 million.

The events get under way at 6 p.m. at Schlemeyer Field with a silent auction and cocktail reception. After dinner, a Sky High program is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with a live auction starting at 8 p.m. Among the items up for bid are a trip to Turks and Caicos, a helicopter hunting experience and an Argentina dove hunt.

The evening will conclude with an after-party starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott.

Registration for the sporting clay will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Jake’s Clays, 13301 FM 1379 southeast of Midland. A safety meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. with flight time at 9 a.m. Closing ceremonies will start at 12:30 p.m.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Permian Basin event is Sky High’s first in-person fundraiser of the year (two virtual fundraisers have been held). Among the precautions for both days are taking temperatures for all guests, staff and volunteers upon arrival. Any person with a temperature higher than 100.1 degrees will be denied entry. Also, masks will be available upon check-in and are required in common gathering areas. Guests are reminded to maintain social distancing standards whenever possible.

For Saturday, all flights are a 100-round clay shoot. Ammunition is not included but can be purchased from Jake’s Clays. Junior shooters must be accompanied by an adult. Two two-man shooting carts will be reserved for each team with additional carts available for $100.