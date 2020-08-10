Simpson ventures near and far to sell comic books

While working at a comic book store, Kenneth Simpson didn’t like how the business presented its comic books.

Simpson felt he could package and present comic books better, so he decided he would begin his own comic book store.

“I didn’t much care for how Hastings displayed comic books,” Simpson said during a phone interview. “They had them in wire racks and they were usually kind of beaten up. That was the beginning of me thinking I could treat comics better and give people a better product.

“Hastings was the last job that I’ve had. I left Hastings and started selling comics.”

Simpson started his own business, Kenny’s Comics, but he didn’t build or rent a brick and mortar location. Simpson focused his efforts on buying and selling comic books online.

The 38-year-old from Hobbs, N.M., who has owned his comic book store for 10 years said he brought thousands of comics to conventions in the area, which gave people the comic book store feel.

“I’ve been doing conventions for about seven years, so we’ve been kind of used to traveling on our weekends,” Simpson said. “We’ve never had a conventional comic book store. We started online. That’s what we’ve always concentrated on.”

To fill out his weekend schedule between conventions, Simpson made the choice to pack up his Ford Transit van and travel around Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas to host Kenny’s Comics Traveling Comic Book Store.

Simpson has scheduled an event for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites located at 5321 JBS Parkway. He’s also scheduled to travel to Lovington, N.M., on Aug. 15. Both events are free to attend.

Simpson said at his traveling comic book event he has roughly 100,000 comics on hand. He said if people are looking for a specific comic they can also look on his online store.

“It became more clear to me when I started doing this was how many places don’t have a comic store available to them,” Simpson said. “...This idea has blossomed by taking our store to people who don’t have access to comic books regularly.”

Simpson explained when he was growing up in Hobbs, he didn’t expect to own a comic book store when he was older. Simpson was working at Hastings when he decided that he would be better served selling comic books on his own.

Simpson explained that most of the cities that he travels to don’t have comic book stores anymore. One of those cities that he frequents that doesn’t have a comic book store is his hometown. Simpson said the comic book store in Hobbs closed when he was teenager.

“As much as I loved comics growing up, I would have never found myself actually selling them,” Simpson said. “The only reason I got into it is I thought comic book readers could be better served by someone else providing comics.”