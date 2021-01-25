  • January 25, 2021

Shrimpfest virtual fundraiser - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Shrimpfest virtual fundraiser

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 2:00 am

Shrimpfest virtual fundraiser oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is postponing 35th annual Shrimpfest until 2022 citing safety concerns.

Instead, Shrimpfest will host a virtual fundraiser that will feature a silent auction and raffle.

As a non-profit organization, the Ellen Noël Art Museum relies on fundraisers like Shrimpfest to help supplement the funding it receives through donations, memberships and grants, news release stated. All profits from this event help the museum to continue important programs like Art 2 Go for second graders who do not have art in school, Free Community Art Days with activities for all ages and Fine Arts Connection third grade field trips.

The museum is also able to bring in exhibitions like Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion, which is currently on display and gives the public access to these exhibitions at no cost.

Enter to win a new purse of your choosing or a gift card to Brush Mountain Outfitters.

Raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting cec@noelartmuseum.org, calling 432-550-9696 ext. 211 or visiting noelartmuseum.org/shrimpfest.

Posted in on Monday, January 25, 2021 2:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: W at 12mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 36°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 30°
Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 54°/Low 37°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]