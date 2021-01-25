Shrimpfest virtual fundraiser

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is postponing 35th annual Shrimpfest until 2022 citing safety concerns.

Instead, Shrimpfest will host a virtual fundraiser that will feature a silent auction and raffle.

As a non-profit organization, the Ellen Noël Art Museum relies on fundraisers like Shrimpfest to help supplement the funding it receives through donations, memberships and grants, news release stated. All profits from this event help the museum to continue important programs like Art 2 Go for second graders who do not have art in school, Free Community Art Days with activities for all ages and Fine Arts Connection third grade field trips.

The museum is also able to bring in exhibitions like Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion, which is currently on display and gives the public access to these exhibitions at no cost.

Enter to win a new purse of your choosing or a gift card to Brush Mountain Outfitters.

Raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting cec@noelartmuseum.org, calling 432-550-9696 ext. 211 or visiting noelartmuseum.org/shrimpfest.