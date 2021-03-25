Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled Shrimpfest Online Auction Friday through Sunday.
Bid to win travel, wine, party, golf and children's packages, jewelry and more.
Proceeds help fund the museum mission to continue to proved quality art exhibitions, educational programs for all ages, free community art day and much more to the Permian Basin.
To bid, visit http://bidpal.net/shrimpfest2021.
For more information, visit noelartmuseum.org.
