  • March 25, 2021

Shrimpfest Online Auction

Shrimpfest Online Auction

Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 2:30 am

Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled Shrimpfest Online Auction Friday through Sunday.

Bid to win travel, wine, party, golf and children's packages, jewelry and more.

Proceeds help fund the museum mission to continue to proved quality art exhibitions, educational programs for all ages, free community art day and much more to the Permian Basin.

To bid, visit http://bidpal.net/shrimpfest2021.

For more information, visit noelartmuseum.org.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Thursday, March 25, 2021 2:30 am.

