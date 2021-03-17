Shrimpfest Online Auction

While the 35th annual Shrimpfest has been postponed until 2022, this year’s online auction will still be going on as the Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts its virtual event.

The online auction will begin at 10 a.m. on March 26 and end at 10 p.m. on March 28.

Plenty of items will be up for bid such as a yoga party for eight, a wine refrigerator set, a trip to Ruidoso, N.M., a Messa Vineyards gift basket and much more.

To register for the event, text SHRIMPFEST2021 to 243725.

More info can found at noelartmuseum.org/shrimpfest.