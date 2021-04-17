  • April 17, 2021

‘Shoot for Heroes’ - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

‘Shoot for Heroes’

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, April 17, 2021 1:45 am

‘Shoot for Heroes’ Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Show of Support has scheduled a Sporting Clay Shoot, “Shoot for Heroes,” July 30 at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays, 2551 County Road C2801, Stanton.

Check in for the first flight is at 7:30 a.m.

Show of Support is a 501c3 non- profit organization honoring America's wounded veterans. Their purpose is to demonstrate public support for the men and women of our military by providing outdoor hunting adventures to those men and women who have been injured in service to our country.

Sponsorships are available.

To sponsor or for more information, call 432-687-2167 or visit showofsupport.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, April 17, 2021 1:45 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
43°
Humidity: 65%
Winds: NE at 19mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 49°/Low 40°
Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 43°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 68°/Low 45°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]