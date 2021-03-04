Show of Support has scheduled a Sporting Clay Shoot, “Shoot for Heroes,” July 30 at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays, 2551 County Road C2801, Stanton.

Check in for the first flight is at 7:30 a.m.

Show of Support is a 501c3 non-profit organization honoring America's wounded veterans. Their purpose is to demonstrate public support for the men and women of our military by providing outdoor hunting adventures to those men and women who have been injured in service to our country.

Sponsorships are available.

To sponsor or for more information, call 432-687-2167 or visit showofsupport.org.