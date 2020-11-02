Sheriff identifies teen killed in West Odessa

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American on Monday afternoon that a 17-year-old man was fatally shot at a party early Sunday morning in West Odessa.

Griffis said the 17-year-old was identified as Alec Delbosque.

The fatal shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.

Griffis detailed over the phone on Monday afternoon that there was a party in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive.

Griffis continued to say that two individuals, the suspect and Delbosque, got into a confrontation that led to Delbosque being shot and killed.