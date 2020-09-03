Shelton gives nursing home update

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton gave an update regarding local nursing homes on behalf of the Ector County Health Department during a Thursday hospital briefing.
He added that the county conducted COVID-19 tests at Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation on Thursday.
Shelton detailed that Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation reportedly has had 76 cases of COVID-19 including 50 active cases, 22 recovered cases and four COVID-19 related deaths, he said.
Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care has had seven cases with one active case and six people recovered from the virus.
Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation has reportedly had 92 cases with 55 active, 26 recovered and 11 COVID-19 related deaths.
Focused Care at Odessa has had 23 total cases, he said, one case is active, 18 cases are recovered and four COVID-19 related deaths.
Parks Senior living reportedly has two active cases and two recovered cases.
Shelton also said that the county is looking to buy a testing machine for COVID-19 and other viral illnesses for the health department.
Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that 1,371 people have tested positive in total, 28 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 18 are on the eight central isolation unit and 10 are in the critical care unit with four on ventilators.
Of the in-hospital patients, Tippin said three patients are from the Buena Vida nursing home, four are from Deerings, three are from Sienna, one is from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Midland Odessa, one is from Courtyard, one is from Crane, one is from Kermit and one is from Pecos.
Twelve tests are pending, Tippin said.
Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that ORMC has had 415 total positives, 2,401 negatives and three tests are pending.
Six patients are in the hospital, four are local and two are from out of town, he said adding that two of those patients are on ventilators.
The Ector County Health Department website detailed Thursday that out of 4,323 total COVID-19 cases in the county, 2,876 cases are confirmed positives, 1,447 are probable positives, 693 cases are listed as active and 260 tests are reportedly pending.
Ector County reportedly has an 18.3 percent positivity rate, 3,557 people have recovered from the virus and 73 Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications.
