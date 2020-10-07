Sewell offers new way to give

The Sewell Family of Companies announced two upcoming events for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

One will be a livestream webcast and the other will be Dine and Donate week which will take place at the Press Café.

The events are a part of a fundraiser for Pink the Basin, a local organization that provides breast cancer services to women in West Texas.

The webcast, which is 10 a.m. Monday, will run for about an hour and will feature a message from breast cancer survivor and author Margaret Feinberg.

The webcast is part of the Sewell LeaderLIVE series.

The series began after Sewell’s annual leadership event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Feinberg’s message will be the seventh in the series.

Sewell Marketing Director Andrew Marshall said Feinberg was a natural fit.

Her message is titled “Fight Back with Joy” as Sewell and Pink the Basin expect this to be a time for West Texas to spark joy, elevate faith and encourage each other to love life.

“We thought that was fitting for breast cancer awareness month and also for our communities,” Marshall said. “With COVID and everything, we’re trying to figure out how to take our challenges that we face every day and use it to find joy and fight back with positivity, That’s how the leaderLive event came about.”

The live stream will be available on the Sewell Family of Companies Facebook page, on twitter at @teamsewell and at www.teamsewell.com/leadership.

A Q&A will be available for those who tune in via Facebook Live.

Dine and Donate Week will run from Oct. 12-17 (breakfast, lunch and early dinner).

The Press Café is located inside the Sewell Ford dealership at Parks Legado Town Center.

During this week, everything ordered will be completely paid for by Sewell Chevrolet, their sponsor.

In exchange, diners will be asked to give a donation to Pink the Basin in the amount of what their meal would’ve cost or more. Press Café will take the donations in the same manner that anyone would typically pay for their meal at the register.

This will be the first year for Dine and Donate Week.

The event came about after Pink the Basin’s annual fundraising luncheon was canceled.

“It’s fitting because it is Breast Cancer Awareness month and it’s an easy choice because all of those donations help the women of Texas,” Press Café team lead Renne Elfert said. “For us as a team at Sewell, we have many team members that have either themselves had breast cancer or have another member of the family or friend have it so we’ve all been affected by it in some way.

“We found ways to make it creative. Lots of restaurants do creative things and we were wanting to take it to the next level. It’s a fun and convenient way for people to give back.”