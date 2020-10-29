  • October 29, 2020

Sewell announces third annual Christmas tree market

Sewell announces third annual Christmas tree market

Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2020 4:31 pm

The Sewell Family of Companies has scheduled its third annual Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market to begin Nov. 20, a press release stated.

The Christmas tree market will be staged at the Parks Legado plaza by Cork and Pig Tavern with all profit going to the Permian Band Booster Club, who staffs the market.

“The Permian Band and Booster Club are proud to be working with Parks Legado and the Sewell Family of Companies to bring the Christmas Spirit back to West Texas. With everything we’ve been through this year, it will be wonderful to see the Spirit of Christmas descend upon the Permian Basin,” Permian Band Booster Club President Spencer McBurney stated in a press release. “We hope that a tree, wreath, or garland from the Christmas Tree Market will help brighten homes throughout West Texas again this year.”

The market is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.

In addition to the Christmas tree market, Parks Legado is also going to have Santa stay from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, vender market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and horse drawn carriage rides from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Posted in on Thursday, October 29, 2020 4:31 pm.

