Seven deaths since Monday

No one from the Ector County Health Department or the county was at the Thursday virtual COVID-19 hospital briefing and the ECHD website detailed seven new COVID-19 related deaths since Monday’s briefing.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county reported that 49 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

COVID-19 data was updated on the ECHD website at 6:40 p.m., which is more than an hour after their given deadline.

The website shows that 3,266 people have tested positive for the virus in the county with 2,259 being confirmed positive, 1,007 listed as probable positives and 1,050 cases are listed as active. ECHD detailed that 2,167 people have recovered from the virus and 454 tests are reportedly pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said during the briefing that while the positivity rate for COVID-19 is up in Ector County, the percentage of positives hospitalized is down.

“More and more people are turning positive, but the hospitalizations are dropping. It tells you that the severity of the disease in our community is probably going down because they are not needing hospitalization.”

He said the reason behind this could be due to people getting tested regardless of symptoms and exposure.

He also said that the city is reporting clusters of families testing positive from the city mobile testing sites.

“We already know that about 80 percent of the people will not get sick enough to require hospitalization, 40 percent of the people will not even know they are sick...another reason could be that there is more research coming out about different strains of the virus. Perhaps there are some strains of the virus that affect younger populations versus older populations.”

He added that maybe the “virulence which is how sick a virus makes you and how easily it transmits with people is dependent on some other disease process like…diabetes or hypertension.”

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that 326 people have tested positive and 20 tests are pending. She added that 13 patients are in the hospital, ten are in the ICU, 3 are on a designated floor and eight of the 13 are on ventilators. Of the 13 patients, one is from Reeves County, one is from Alpine, one is from Andrews and the other 10 are Ector County residents.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday Medical Center Hospital reported that out of 1,088 positive cases, 43 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. Thirteen are on the seventh isolation floor, 11 are on the eighth isolation floor, 18 are in the critical care unit and seven of them are on ventilators. One patient is reportedly in Labor and Delivery and 15 tests are pending results.

Out of those 43 patients, four are from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, one is from Focused Care at Odessa, four are from Andrews, four are from Ft. Stockton, one is from Stanton, two are from Alpine, one is from Pecos, one is from Presidio and one is from Monahans.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that the hospital will stop using their current CCU overflow across the street so they can open up more surgeries next week. MCH will reportedly use a different area of the hospital for CCU overflow that will open up four more beds and four ventilators.

Other news:

CBS7 reported that ORMC Director of Perioperative Services Rhonda Wilson Caley was suspended after she reportedly responded to a commenter on the news stations Facebook Live, saying, “Return to Mexico I’m sure you would love it there.”

Brown read a statement during the hospital briefing after being asked about the incident.

“Odessa Regional’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident in the people that we employ and the physicians and patients we serve. We strive to provide an environment free of discrimination that’s built on integrity, trust and respect. We are experiencing a lot of hurt in our community and in our ORMC family as a result of this incident and for that we are truly sorry. We are working through the appropriate steps to address the issue and expect to have resolutions soon.”