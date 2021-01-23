Senior Assistant City Attorney Robert Carroll dies at 34

Odessa Senior Assistant City Attorney Robert Owen Carroll died on Thursday, January 21 after a short illness. The Midland resident was 34-years-old, according to an obituary notice by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.

His family will hold a private service. No memorial events are currently scheduled.

"The loss of senior assistant city attorney Robert Carroll is one that leaves a huge void within the City of Odessa," city attorney Natasha Brooks said. "Robert was a passionate attorney, who’s joyful disposition will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Carroll family during this difficult time."

Carroll is survived by his wife, Kayla; son, Kamden; father and mother, Amy and James Carroll; sister, Megan Carroll; twin brother, Sean Carroll; and dogs, Wilbur and Judge Carroll.

Carroll served as the City of Odessa’s Assistant City Attorney from August 2018 to July 2019, before being promoted to Senior Assistant City Attorney in July 2019, according to his bio information. He earned a Juris Doctorate in energy, environment, natural resources law and litigation from Texas A&M University School of Law in 2015.

A native of Jacksonville, N.C., he graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with honors before attending law school. In July 2020, he married Kayla Agan-Carroll.