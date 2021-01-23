  • January 23, 2021

Senior Assistant City Attorney Robert Carroll dies at 34 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Senior Assistant City Attorney Robert Carroll dies at 34

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 23, 2021 4:41 pm

Senior Assistant City Attorney Robert Carroll dies at 34 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Senior Assistant City Attorney Robert Owen Carroll died on Thursday, January 21 after a short illness. The Midland resident was 34-years-old, according to an obituary notice by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.

His family will hold a private service. No memorial events are currently scheduled.

"The loss of senior assistant city attorney Robert Carroll is one that leaves a huge void within the City of Odessa," city attorney Natasha Brooks said. "Robert was a passionate attorney, who’s joyful disposition will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Carroll family during this difficult time."

Carroll is survived by his wife, Kayla; son, Kamden; father and mother, Amy and James Carroll; sister, Megan Carroll; twin brother, Sean Carroll; and dogs, Wilbur and Judge Carroll.

Carroll served as the City of Odessa’s Assistant City Attorney from August 2018 to July 2019, before being promoted to Senior Assistant City Attorney in July 2019, according to his bio information. He earned a Juris Doctorate in energy, environment, natural resources law and litigation from Texas A&M University School of Law in 2015.

A native of Jacksonville, N.C., he graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with honors before attending law school. In July 2020, he married Kayla Agan-Carroll.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, January 23, 2021 4:41 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 67°/Low 51°
Showers late. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 59°/Low 35°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 56°/Low 33°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]