Senator glad for TEA grade pause

State Sen. Kel Seliger was thrilled to hear that the Texas Education Agency has announced a pause for A-F accountability ratings for the 2020-2021 school year.

Seliger, R-Amarillo, spoke during a virtual town hall from Amarillo Thursday. The STAAR test will proceed for the school year to provide information about student learning that teachers and parents can see to help students grow, a TEA news release said.

For those schools that incorporate STAAR result into teacher evaluations, TEA is providing flexibility to allow them to remove that component this school year, the release said.

“That is great news; exactly what I asked them to do in July. The tests will go on and they can still use that information. No superintendent has asked not to do the assessment. There are a lot of things they can learn from the assessment,” Seliger said.

He noted that you’d have a tough time getting young children to sit in front of a computer screen all day.

“… Distance learning has come a long, long way, I think largely led by our community colleges,” Seliger said. “It is going to be a big part of education at every level in the future, but it’s not up to the job we’re asking of it right now. When the legislative session starts Jan. 12, Seliger said they don’t know what it will look like. “We held committee hearings this week and we had Plexiglas enclosures. Most of us were wearing masks the whole time. We had to have tests before we went in and we did what we were supposed to do. … No one went in there without a mask and they were properly distanced. There have been infections and positive tests in the Capitol.”

He said there are two schools of thought. Some people think no one should be allowed in the Capitol and some people thought everybody should be allowed.

“It’s the people’s house and I think it’s important. I think the way people reason through it is let’s go 60 days and then reset. If everything is working fine, we want people to come to the Capitol. They only get the opportunity every other year and we need to know what they think,” Seliger said.

“… If anybody needs to see me, they are going to see me by one means or another. We’re not going to be doing Permian Basin Day, Big Spring Day, Panhandle Day, Coastal Bend Day because all those people want to come in. We’re going to have to make sure mask and distance in big groups. It’s very difficult and everybody’s going to have to sit outside in a tent for a while and determine where it is they’re headed in the Capitol and then get a test and wait 15 minutes for the test. They’d probably be let in the Capitol. Most people won’t want to do that. As I tell most people, call and let me know what you need and we will make it work because there are some things that we need to talk to people about,” Seliger said.

The legislature has to pass a budget “and try to get done what we’re getting done this year for $250 billion,” he said.

“The comptroller says we’re not going to have that kind of money going into the session, so what do we do? The governor has asked for 5 percent decreases in state agencies and boards, with the exception of public and higher ed and healthcare Medicaid, primarily. Medicaid is the way that we match federal dollars to provide healthcare for people who otherwise who would not have it. They would have it, but localities and local counties would have to pay for it,” Seliger said.

Schools are funded by formulas that are tied to enrollment.

“I don’t think anybody is even thinking about the TEA reducing what we accomplished in House Bill 3 in 2019, which included a pay raise for teachers and things like that. When we look at the other things that we do in the state that are extremely important transportation, healthcare, criminal justice … but we just aren’t going to have the money to fund them,” Seliger added.

He said things like CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and food banks don’t get a lot of state money, but the amount of money that was allocated last time isn’t going to be available.

“It looks better than what the comptroller originally thought, but it’s not all going to be there,” Seliger said.

Talking about COVID-19, Seliger said people in Ector County and Amarillo are in two of the hotspots in the nation, which is something he is not proud of.

“… People continue not to take this seriously,” Seliger said. “I can still go to a store in Amarillo and employees will all be wearing masks, but the rest of the people will not be wearing masks. More people died in the United States of COVID yesterday (Dec. 9) than died in 9/11. To me, that is a profound emergency and we ought to have to respond. I’ve had it,” and he said if they do get it they will not enjoy it.

He added that people he has found at anti-mask protests either have not had it nor had anyone die of it.

“Our county judge died of COVID. It is really, really serious. The good news is we have very good healthcare facilities, particularly in Ector County but they are stretched to the maximum. The first dose of vaccine will get to Ector County, right now it looks like about the 21st and it will be the Moderna vaccine and then right after that Pfizer vaccine will show up,” Seliger said.

The distribution is going to be important.

“… My recommendation was several weeks ago and the conclusion of the committee that we have to set down priorities for vaccine is going to be first, healthcare workers. It’s going to be primarily our hospitals and health departments, educators, first responders and people in extended-stay facilities like nursing homes are going to be the first priorities,” he said.

Contrary to what some might think, Seliger said legislators are not the first in line.

“… I will not take the vaccine until the Department of State Health Services says that it has been definitively offered it to those people in the first tier. I think that’s important that the people who are most susceptible and the most exposed need to get that vaccine first if it’s really going to be a successful effort,” Seliger said.

He added that he expects a lot of legislation on the governor’s emergency powers and what he should and should not be able to do.

During a legislative session, Seliger said 7,000 bills are customarily filed. He said it should be fewer this year and most of them will not pass and should not pass.

“Normally, 1,300-1,400 bills do pass. A lot of those are not necessary. We try to do a lot of legislation that people call us (about) and would like to see passed,” Seliger said.

On eminent domain and flaring, Seliger said he thinks people in Austin realize that oil and gas is the cornerstone of the state economy and “we need to treat it that way.”

“It doesn’t go unregulated or anything like that, but if the oil industry doesn’t do well it’s tremendously disruptive. The oil and gas industry doesn’t put money directly into our general fund. It goes into the rainy day fund. I don’t approve of the way that we levy that tax. I don’t approve of the way that we spend some of that money, but it’s still valuable and when something happens to the oil and gas industry, even though the state doesn’t get money directly from the oil and gas industry, the state doesn’t get any of that property tax,” Seliger said.

Just the sales tax from the employees in that industry is huge by itself, he noted.

“And when it comes to flaring, the industry and I think with the participation of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, is trying to head off a bunch of uninformed regulation like some sort of Green New Deal stuff and they do a lot of the self-regulation. It will be taken care of with the proliferation of pipelines. Kinder Morgan just opened a new one that is specifically for natural gas that is going to take care of itself. The industry is trying to find ways itself to reduce flaring …,” Seliger said.