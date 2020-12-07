Seminarian gets experience at St. Stephen’s

Joshua Basse has just started his road to becoming a priest and it has begun with a stop at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Midland.

A former Crockett Middle School science teacher, Basse began seminary at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, La., in August.

As a seminarian in the Diocese of San Angelo, Basse is studying for the priesthood. This is a time of discernment to determine if he wants to continue pursuing the vocation.

He and his fellow seminarians were given the option through their vocations director and bishops of going back to seminary to finish online there or finishing classes for the semester online after Thanksgiving in their diocese.

Bishop of the Diocese of San Angelo Michael Sis said for these few weeks Basse is combining his online coursework with hands-on experience in the local congregation.

“He is helping the St. Stephen's community by serving in Mass, assisting with youth ministry, and taking on various other special projects during the Advent and Christmas seasons,” Sis said in an email.

“In the midst of that activity, he still has to attend online lectures, read books, write papers, and take exams. We are blessed to have Josh as a seminarian of our diocese. He is doing very well in the seminary. At St. Stephen's he will learn a lot about the daily responsibilities of a parish priest in a vibrant, thriving community,” Sis added.

After his assignment at St. Stephen’s, he will go back to seminary in New Orleans.

“… We’ll start back on Jan. 9. We’ll have a five-day silent retreat and then the classes, I believe, will start on Jan. 14 and I’ll start my second semester as a seminarian,” he said.

Classes have been good so far, Basse added.

“I’m a pre-theology student, which means I already had a college degree when I entered seminary so I’m kind of getting two years of a philosophy background. It’s been a very interesting semester with COVID and all the restrictions we’ve had, but it’s definitely been a blessing in any way you take it because I’m still around 140-plus other seminarians from all over the United States, mostly the Southern United States, but we have the same ideals and same kind of background. Most of them are very close in age as well, so it’s a very good balance of thought processes,” he said.

The group also has a great sense of fraternity.

“We’re really growing with each other. There are seven other seminarians in the diocese, as well, that are in different places than me but we’re still a really good brotherhood. Then I have another 140-150 brothers at the seminary from all over the United States, which is really wonderful. We’re human. There’s going to be disagreements, but we really do seem to get along very well. There’s 19 of us in the pre-theology class at Notre Dame and we get along very well; great camaraderie and great fraternity,” he said.

COVID-19 has curtailed some of the usual ministries the seminarians would do, but Basse said he has been participating in services at St. Stephen’s.

“My first weekend was this past weekend and I helped serve at three of the four Masses this weekend (Nov. 28). I served on all three of the Sunday masses here and I’ve been helping serve daily mass. I’ve gotten involved with the youth group as well because they’re still having some youth group activities. I was with the youth group the past two nights, Tuesday and Wednesday night, (Dec. 1-2) and I’ll be doing a talk at the youth group next Tuesday (Dec. 8) about the Advent season and then just various other things wherever I’m needed. I’m actually still doing class work as well through next Friday, the 11th,” he said.

The church has an office where he can work and there is a rectory where he is living.

Basse grew up in Central Texas, but has been in the Permian Basin since 2013. He has enjoyed being back in the area and at the church.

“It’s a beautiful community; wonderful families. I’ve already gotten to meet so many people in just the five, six days I’ve been here. They’ve already welcomed me greatly. It’s been wonderful seeing them. Even with COVID, we’ve been able to say hi and get to know each other,” Basse said.

Asked if he knows yet whether this is the path for him, he said it’s definitely a discernment process.

“It’s one of those things where we never know what our path is going to be. We’ve really got to put it in God’s hands. But through what I’m doing now, I’m thoroughly enjoying it. I feel like it’s a wonderful place to be. I feel that I have been able to connect more and learn more about myself through the process, as well, which has been a great asset. It’s definitely something that I’m excited to continue working on,” Basse said.

He added that helping people and being a mediator between the lay person, God and Jesus is a wonderful place to be.

“The priesthood is a lot of saving souls and that’s a big part of it. It’s great to be that facilitator. It’s great to be that mediator between the lay people and god and Jesus and just a wonderful place to be and to help other people. Coming from a teaching background, you get to do that as well but I feel like I can have even a bigger impact if I did this through the priesthood …,” Basse said.

He asked that people pray for all seminarians and anyone who is discerning their call in life and whatever situation they are in whether it’s married life, religious life, the consecrated single life or possibly the priesthood.

“And just also pray for those that are kind of lost in their way right now with COVID and not knowing what’s next” and realizing “that the Lord will see us through this no matter what happens.”