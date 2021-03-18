Seliger wants legislation to notify local entities of intake facilities

In the wake of hundreds of migrant children being detained in Midland County and the lack of information about it, State Sen. Kel Seliger has a bill set that would have private property owners notify cities or counties if a detention facility is going to pop up.

Seliger, R-Amarillo, said Thursday if a facility is going to be opened for minors it should have wastewater and drinking water available and on-site medical and dining facilities and security.

A news conference on the Emergency Intake Site at the Cotton Logistics man camp was held Monday. Midland County officials didn’t know about it until Sunday.

The deadline to file bills passed a week ago, Seliger said.

“I will have to have a super majority to get a bill referred to committee after the deadline and it just depends on what my colleagues think,” Seliger said in a phone interview.

Asked what committee it would go to, Seliger said, “… You never know that before a bill goes to committee. The lieutenant governor decides. I’m perfectly happy with state affairs, local government, even natural resources since we are talking about water.”

“It doesn’t matter to me. It will go to a good committee. That I don’t worry about,” Seliger added.

He said they didn’t know this was happening until after the filing deadline.

“I’m getting lots of phone calls and lots of media calls. … People are concerned about these children that are essentially being dumped on our border. I think at facility in Midland they are as young as 12 and as old as 16. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality just got in the facility today (March 18) and I don’t have a report yet and so we’ll see what happens,” Seliger said.

“I think I may be there either tomorrow (March 19) or Saturday just to see for myself and ask some of these questions,” Seliger said.

He added that he’s not sure they will let him in.

Asked if he had heard anything about migrant children being placed in Ector County, Seliger said he had not.

Assuming that there are privately owned man camps in Ector County, Seliger said, “it’s a real possibility. But I guess they’re not going to tell us until they’re on their way which is probably what I object to more than anything else. The county judge and sheriff deserve to know. …”

He added that he wants to make sure that anyone with COVID is quarantined and being observed as he has been told they are.

“I don’t want to go into a quarantined facility, but I want to make sure that that is the case because this was set up to really provide homes for oilfield workers. I’m sure that there are some medical facilities there, so I’m encouraged; I just want to see,” Seliger said.