  • March 19, 2021

Seliger request to visit Emergency Intake Site denied

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 3:15 pm

Odessa American

State Sen. Kel Seliger’s request to visit the Emergency Intake Site at the Cotton Logistics man camp in Midland County has been turned down.

But Seliger, R-Amarillo, said he plans to go anyway, probably sometime Saturday. He said they didn’t give him a reason why.

He said he intends to point out to them that he has been a visitor at a number of maximum security prisons and a nuclear weapons plant.

Seliger has a bill set that would have private property owners notify cities or counties if a detention facility is going to pop up.

Seliger said in an interview Thursday that if a facility is going to be opened for minors it should have wastewater and drinking water available and on-site medical and dining facilities and security.

He said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has 25 people working on this and he was told that the Emergency Intake Site has never been permitted as far as water goes and TCEQ has told the site water cannot be used for cooking.

A news conference on the Emergency Intake Site was held Monday. Midland County officials didn’t know about it until Sunday.

The deadline to file bills passed a week ago, Seliger said.

“I will have to have a super majority to get a bill referred to committee after the deadline and it just depends on what my colleagues think,” Seliger said Thursday.

Posted in on Friday, March 19, 2021 3:15 pm.

