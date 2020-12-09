See holiday nights from up high

MIDLAND This week, the High Sky Wing will begin its unique annual event of Christmas Lights Night Flights.

People can fly in a World War II aircraft and get a view of the Christmas lights from above.

The flights are scheduled nearly every night starting Friday until Dec. 23 (with the exception of the 14th).

Flights will take place every 30 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. with the last flight taking place at 9:30 p.m. each night.

The High Sky Wing of the CAF will be flying its restored World War II Beech C-45 Navigator trainer over the cities of Midland and Odessa. The air craft holds five passengers.

“You take off at the high sky wing at the airport,” said Julie Reneau, finance officer of the High Sky Wing. “I think Midland has the better lights so you fly over Midland from about 1,000 to 1,500 feet off the ground. You get a pretty good view of the lights. You view it in a unique way.”

This is the seventh year of the Christmas Lights Night Flights.

The cost is $75 per person for a cabin seat while a co-pilot seat is $145.

“We just try to make it a unique experience,” Reneau said. “It’s grown and has become very popular with the community. It’s a great gift to give. Kids love it and adults do too. Grandparents love it. It’s just a unique opportunity and something different to do.”

Riders must be five years or older and all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Passengers must be able to enter and exit the aircraft under their own mobility.

Reneau said they are taking extra precautions this year due to COVID-19.

“We’ve changed a little bit of our procedures,” Reneau said. “We do have hand sanitizer and will be disinfecting the aircraft before and after the flights. We have plenty of hand sanitizer to go around. As far as operations, we weren’t able to provide an air show for the community so it’s good to be able to do something for the community and get people to fly.”

A couple of different pilots will be flying the plane during the weeks of the event.

“Most of our pilots are on the field for different companies but aviation is their career,” Reneau said. “We have a rotation of different pilots and we keep up our training and safety precautions and maintenance.”

The High Sky Wing is a non-profit organization.

“To keep our aircraft flying and our museum opened on the weekends we have to have funds coming in so this is a good way to have funds come in,” Reneau said. “Funds go right back into the aircraft. We do different flyovers during the year for the community. It’s nice to be able to fundraise and get the aircraft up in the air.”

To book a flight, email rides@highskywing.org or contact the High Sky Wing at 432-254-6182.

The Midland Army Air Field Museum will also be open to tour during the flights.